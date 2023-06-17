“The beautiful summer of Mart” at Villa Lagarina – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, JUNE 17 – At Villa Lagarina, between Palazzo Libera and Parco Guerrieri Gonzaga, three exhibitions are set up in collaboration with the Rovereto Mart. The presentation was attended by President Fugatti and Vittorio Sgarbi, president of Mart and undersecretary of state at the Ministry of Culture.



“Today another step of Galassia Mart is taken, the cultural project with which the museum leaves its traditional spaces to bring art, culture and beauty to other places in Trentino – the words of the president Maurizio Fugatti -. we are doing today here at Villa Lagarina with the beautiful exhibition “La Bella Estate del Mart”, and we are certain that in the future the Mart will also offer similar initiatives in other areas of our province”.



The event was accompanied by a concert by Labirinti Armonici. In the coming weeks, the Mart will dedicate a cycle of musical events to the figure of Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli to whom one of the three exhibitions is dedicated. (HANDLE).

