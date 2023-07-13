The beautiful… the good, the bad and the ugly of Architecture: the care of places will be addressed in Camerino – XXXIII Seminar and Award on architecture and urban culture

Seminar registration by 26 July 2023

changing room from 30 July to 3 August 2023 back to hosting the Seminar and prize for architecture and urban culture. The XXXIII edition entitled “THE CARE OF PLACES. The beautiful… the good, the bad and the ugly of Architecture” deliberately recalls the famous film by Sergio Leone to address the relationship between place and architectural project and reflect on the concept of “beauty”, that immediate and instinctive judgment that we tend to make when observing something pleasing to the eye.

The seminar is open to students, researchers, teachers, professionals and operators interested in the topic.

The participation of professionals enrolled in the Orders of Architects PPeC allows the acquisition of 20 training credits.

Seminar topics

The marginal role played by the architectural discipline, now almost never decisive, if not for small fragments, in the training or in transformation of places and, in particular, in the construction or reconstruction of a city, it translates into choices dictated exclusively by politics, the economy, propaganda research and at most of a technical nature.

The absence of architecture in the construction of the city impoverishes its own values. Ephemeral alternatives, misleading ecological motivations, current fashions frequently generate interventions that are out of scale and, obviously, out of place. For this reason, an immediate statement of position is needed.

The construction of the city and, more generally, the care of places urgently need to take into consideration their characteristics understood as permanent or slowly changing elements through which the place is uniquely identified. These are factors of a geographical, climatic and vegetational nature, as well as of historical memory: cities by the sea, rivers, plains or mountains, characterized by wide or enclosed horizons, crossed by breezes or impetuous winds, founded on sunny expanses or humid, distinguished by materials, colours, sounds and perfumes.

The idea of ​​architecture that derives from these considerations is based on respect for the character of the places, where tradition and innovation meet spontaneously, giving rise to the transformations of history. The materials and construction techniques exist thanks to the relationship with the site in which they are applied. These assumptions, which are the nourishment of architecture, also allow the architectural language to take a back seat, because any linguistic expression can only be interesting if it is authentic and correctly interpreted.

The topic, briefly introduced, will be treated in three workshops:

The places of the historic city

The new public spaces

The urban green

During the course there will be sessions with short scheduled reports, communications and interdisciplinary conversations in which students enrolled in the Awardcalled to present their works, which will be collected in a catalogue, and to discuss the design themes produced.

On the final day, the SACU 2023 prizes will be awarded and the certificates of participation will be delivered.

Registration and costs

There is a registration fee of 80 euros and reduced to 40 euros for students.

Subscribers will be able to stay at university colleges or equivalent establishments according to the following tariff:

Single room: 25 euro per person per night Twin room: 20 euro per person per night Meal: 8 euro per person

Applications to participate must be sent by 26 July 2023 by completing the appropriate form online tab.

Participation in the prize is reserved for participants in the seminar but is optional.

They can participate professionals, graduates and students of the Schools of Architecture and Engineeringboth individually and in groups.

Unpublished works (projects, research or completed works), completed from 2018 onwards, which address topics consistent with those covered by the seminar and which contain inspiring principles in this sense are admitted.

For participation in the prize, the deadline to register and compete in the first of the two phases is set for July 15, 2023.

The winners will receive the following prizes:

1st place 1,500 euros

2 reimbursements of expenses of 500 euros

2 reports

It will also be awarded a Critics Prize of 1,500 euros.

July 30 – August 3, 2023

Auditorium Benedict XIII

via Le Mosse 99, Camerino (MC)

+ info: www.culturaurbana.unicam.it

email: [email protected]

