News

by admin
The beauty of civilization looks at the East丨Inheriting the historical context, Xi Jinping’s discourses have a long focusFly into the homes of ordinary people

Hookup + “Historical and cultural heritage carries the genes and blood of the Chinese nation, and it belongs not only to our generation, but also to future generations.” “Archaeological relics and historical relics are witnesses to history and must be well protected and utilized.” The cultural heritage left by our ancestors is carefully guarded, so that the historical context can be passed on better.”  …

General Secretary Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to the protection of historical, cultural and natural heritage. In his heart, protecting the precious wealth left to us by our predecessors is very important. CCTV’s “Hookup+” specially made exquisite posters, revisit the general secretary Yin Yin’s entrustment with you, and feel the profound meaning of his words.

