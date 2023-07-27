The beef sausage a Pereiran delight

A traditional business that has more than 50 years of history in the same location in the center of Pereira

“La Ricurita” is a traditional business that since its foundation in 1973 has been kept in the same place, in the ninth race number 18 – 40, they are open from Monday to Saturday from 9:30 in the morning to 6:30 in the morning. late, on Sundays and holidays it is closed because everyone who works deserves to rest.

With a lot of effort, Mr. Duván Gallo started his business in a small space of just 1 square meter where he sold fritters, the business began to prosper so he decided to sell empanadas, little by little he began to win the hearts of the Pereirans who visited his store, and As a good Pereiran, entrepreneur and visionary, he wanted to sell more and improve his economy, but he had to find a product that would not only make a difference, but also be sold in quantities to increase his profits.

Then began the search for a product that was affordable for his customers, but in which he did not have to invest a large sum of money.

So he chose to create a competitive and delicious product, and you can quote the word ‘delicious’ because for a business with a single product to turn 50 it must be a good product.

The traditional chorizo ​​is made from pork and the sausage from beef.

The beef sausage

To understand the historical value of the La Ricurita beef sausage, you must first understand that the sausage is a long sausage originating in Spain, stuffed with minced pork.

In other countries such as Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela it is known as choriza or chorizo. This artisan sausage is also consumed in the rest of America from the southern United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Of course, in Colombia, it is very popular, especially in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Cabal, Risaraldense, where they show off their chests to the world for the quality of their chorizos.

But another is the story of the typical sausage from the center of Pereira that Mr. Duván Gallo invented in the company of his wife, Mrs. Darnelly Caro, since this sausage is made with beef and a secret touch that it was not even possible to know out of the interview.

This product, made from beef, is precooked without any type of preservative, so it can be said that it is natural and healthy, since it does not contain any type of fat in addition to that of this protein, which ends its cooking. on a griddle without a drop of oil.

In the 80s the business had its golden age, the lines of people almost went around the block to be able to enjoy this delicacy of beef.

The clients

Photo: Blanca Hernández and Juber Muñoz

Juber Antonio Muñoz Castaño has been the manager of this business for more than 20 years and together with his wife Blanca Hernández, they agree that the most important asset of this place are the customers, who for more than three generations continue to visit and order the product. .

As is common knowledge, there are many Pereirans who have emigrated to all latitudes of the planet and who, due to the hazards of life, have spent 10, 15, even 20 or more years outside the country, but when they return to the city with their nostalgia in bloom skin and in this case with taste buds eager to recall the flavors of their land, they return to La Ricurita to eat the sausage that they ate as children with their grandparents or their parents, some because they keep informed that the place is still in the same location and others who happen to pass by, see the place and smell the sausage, then they approach and ask, is this the same business as they have always been?, and the answer is yes, the next thing they say is “Give me one please.” “Our clients are very nice, they always support us and help us by word of mouth and that has helped the business to work”, Juber Antonio Muñoz Castaño said.

And it is that the attention, dedication and even the good conversations that take place in this place between bites of sausage are so pleasant that it begins with a stop to eat, ends in a therapy of good advice, since many clients arrive sad or With problems of daily life, Juber and Blanca are experts in giving good advice and since they have not been married for 27 years and seeing them interact in this business attests that what they say works and it works because they apply it.

If you still do not know this place, dare to visit it and do not get complicated with a menu of a thousand options because in this place the only option is the sausage that is accompanied by arepas and can be served with lulo juice or oatmeal.

