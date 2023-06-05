The before and after of Laura Barjum from miss universe to Masterchef
Laura Barjum is actually called Laura González Ospina, recognized for being a finalist in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant.
We all remember that contest where she put Colombia at the top, the model wore dresses designed by Hernán Zajar.
Laura was born in the sky branch ‘Cali’, but her upbringing was in Cartagena.
In addition to being a model, the Colombian stands out as an actress, presenter and creator of digital content.
In 2006 Barjum had his acting debut in the production ‘Bloque de Búsqueda’ where he played ‘Juliana’.
He has participated in soap operas such as ‘Tu Voz Estéreo’, ‘La Cacica’, ‘María Magdalena’, ‘Los Briceño’, ‘Decisiones’.
Now we can see Laura Barjum as a participant in the Masterchef Celebrity Colombia reality show.
She has also made her facet as a content creator known, together with the youtubers Kika Nieto, Juliana Valentina and Valeria Basuco, a group called ‘Miss Club Prom’.
In his social networks he shares his day to day with his followers, showing his trips and projects of which he is a part.
In addition, she has also shown photos with cellulite, which invites more women to accept themselves as they are and without fear of their own body.