The Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in the central urban area of ​​Cangzhou, Hebei realizes tourism navigation

China News Service, Cangzhou, September 1st (Wang Tian translated Ha Congjie) “The long river is full of smoke at sunset, and the red leaves are small and small in autumn. I don’t know how far it is in the middle of the night, but a boat of bright moon crosses Cangzhou.” The beautiful scenery recorded by the canal passing through Cangzhou can now be reproduced. On the morning of the 1st, the central urban section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal in Cangzhou, Hebei Province was opened for tourism.

The Cangzhou section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal is 216 kilometers long, with a minimum width of 20 meters and a maximum width of 140 meters. There are many relics along the route.

Du Jinyue, deputy director of the Cangzhou Grand Canal Cultural Development Belt Construction Office, said that the Cangzhou section of the Grand Canal is typically characterized by dense bends, with a total of 230 bends in the whole area, demonstrating the hydraulic wisdom of the Northern Canal’s “three bays to one gate”. In addition, the river channels along the route are well preserved and best represent the authenticity of the northern canal.

The Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal runs through the central urban area of ​​Cangzhou, with a length of 13.7 kilometers. In the past three years, the ecological replenishment of water from the Yellow River and the Yangtze River has enriched the once dry channel with clear water, with an average water depth of about 5 meters. Along the line, 12 tourist piers including Nanchuan Building, Baishi Garden, Yanchang, Qingfeng Building, Guoshi Street and Tongjia Garden have been built, and the control lock and ship lock renovation of Beichentun Hub and the construction of Wangxilu Ship Repair Base have been completed, and the conditions for tourism navigation have been completed.

“Cangzhou urban section of the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal used to transport salt and grain in ancient times. Trackers and boatmen worked hard to make a living. Today, the two sides of the river are prosperous, and the millennium river has become a tourist channel, which truly realizes the return of the canal to the people.” Institute of Cangzhou Regional Culture Research Institute Zhang Sun Jian said. (Finish)

