The second meeting of the presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was chaired by Xi Jinping

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 18. The Presidium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held its second meeting in the Great Hall of the People on the afternoon of the 18th.

Comrade Xi Jinping presided over the meeting.

The meeting passed the resolution (draft) on the report of the 19th Central Committee, the resolution (draft) on the work report of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and the resolution (draft) on the “Articles of the Communist Party of China (Amendment)” to each party. The delegation discussed.

Chen Xi, deputy secretary-general of the conference, explained the proposed list of candidates for the 20th Central Committee, alternate members and candidates of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

The meeting adopted the proposed list of candidates for the 20th Central Committee members, alternate members and members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and submitted them to the delegations for deliberation.

The meeting adopted the election method for the General Assembly, which has been deliberated by various delegations. The meeting also passed the list of scrutineers and chief voters, which will be submitted to the General Assembly for approval when the official election is made. Read the full article >>>

At 15:00 on October 18th, the press center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held the first group interview. Zhao Lei, member of the Standing Committee and Secretary General of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, Jin Xiangjun, Deputy Secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee, and Lian Yimin, Deputy Secretary and Secretary General of the Hebei Provincial Party Committee , Zhang Jifu, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, Huang Zhiqiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Party Committee and Executive Vice Chairman of the Autonomous Region, Hu Yuting, Deputy Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Dalian Municipal Party Committee, and Liu Wei, Deputy Secretary of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee, introduced the delegation to study and discuss the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Report the situation and answer questions from reporters.Image source: People’s Daily Online – News Network of the Communist Party of China

On October 18, the press center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China held the second group interview. Spokesmen from the delegations of Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian and Jiangxi attended the meeting, introduced the delegation’s study and discussion of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and answered questions from reporters.Image source: Xinhua News Agency

For the first time, the spokespersons of the delegations will appear in sequence

On October 18th, the 20th major news center held the first and second group interviews in the press conference hall on the second floor of the Media Center.

The previous National Congress of the Communist Party of China held many collective interviews, mostly themed interviews. For example, during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “Representatives from the fields of industry, information and communications talk about taking a new path of industrialization”, during the 18th National Congress, “Representatives of grassroots outstanding party members talk about the construction of party organizations and new situations and new tasks”, and during the 17th National Congress, “Party Representatives Talk People’s Livelihood and Harmonious Society” etc.

During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the group interviews were attended by the spokespersons of the delegations. According to public reports, it is the first time that each delegation has set up a spokesperson at the National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

The 20 major news centers also notified the identities of 14 spokespersons, who are:

1. Zhao Lei, Member of the Standing Committee and Secretary-General of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee;

2. Jin Xiangjun, Deputy Secretary of Tianjin Municipal Committee;

3. Lian Yimin, Deputy Secretary and Secretary General of Hebei Provincial Party Committee;

4. Zhang Jifu, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor;

5. Huang Zhiqiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Party Committee and Executive Vice Chairman of the Autonomous Region;

6. Hu Yuting, Deputy Secretary of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Dalian Municipal Party Committee;

7. Liu Wei, Deputy Secretary of the Jilin Provincial Party Committee;

8. Shen Ying, Member of the Standing Committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, Deputy Governor, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Government Leading Party Group;

9. Zhao Jiaming, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department;

10. Zhang Aijun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department;

11. Wang Gang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department;

12. Guo Qiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Anhui Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department;

13. Zhang Yan, Member of the Standing Committee of the Fujian Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department;

14. Zhuang Zhaolin, Member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department.

Among the speakers of the above delegation, Lian Yimin, Deputy Secretary and Secretary General of Hebei Provincial Party Committee, and Hu Yuting, Deputy Secretary of Liaoning Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of Dalian Municipal Party Committee, are the deputy heads of the delegation. The 14 speakers are all provincial and ministerial leaders. Read the full article >>>

1 microgram!On the opening day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Beijing’s air quality reached the best level in history.

“This morning, a party representative from the environmental protection front specially commissioned me to report good news to reporters at the conference. So far, the average concentration of PM2.5 in Beijing has dropped to 29 micrograms per cubic meter.” Zhao Lei, member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Secretary-General Introduced in the opening remarks. Especially on the opening day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16, the concentration of PM2.5 in Beijing was as low as 1 microgram/cubic meter, creating the best level monitored during the same period in history. “We have the confidence and determination to turn the ‘Conference Blue’ into Beijing’s ‘Normal Blue’ and ‘Tiantian Blue’.” Read more >>>

Shanxi delegation spokesman: the country cannot be made to worry about coal

Zhang Jifu, member of the Standing Committee of the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and executive vice governor, said that the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee emphasized that it must resolutely shoulder the major political responsibility of ensuring national energy security, and not let the country worry about coal. From January to September this year, Shanxi Province produced 977 million tons of coal, a year-on-year increase of 10.5%, and delivered 92.35 billion kWh of electricity, a year-on-year increase of 12.7%. Shanxi has provided strong support for ensuring national energy security. Click to watch the video >>>

Ke Changquan, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: 23 years of witnessing sanitation from manual sweeping to intelligent mechanized operations

Ke Changquan is a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He has been working in the front line of the sanitation system in Ezhou, Hubei Province since 1999. He goes to work at four in the morning every day and arrives home late at night. For 23 years, he has inherited the sanitation spirit of “would rather be dirty in exchange for a clean house”, work silently, and insist on being the city’s “beautician”. He said that he wanted to shine and heat in the sanitation work, and seeing the city turned into a “garden”, the citizens gave them thumbs up, and he felt the value of sanitation work. Looking back on 23 years of sanitation work, he can see that the city is getting more and more beautiful, and the sanitation work has also changed from the original manual sweeping to the current mechanized operation. Click to watch the video >>>

When I came to Beijing to participate in the 20th National Congress, what do you expect? Ke Changquan said: “I want to bring the voice of our grassroots sanitation workers to the conference, and to pass on the spirit of the 20th National Congress to our land in Ezhou and to my relatives and friends around me. , so that the spirit of the 20th National Congress will take root in Ezhou.” Read the full text >>>

Ding Ning, representative of the 20th National Congress: From athletes to teachers, we must contribute to national fitness

From the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Ding Ning, a table tennis grand slam winner, was elected as the party representative for two consecutive times. In an exclusive interview with a reporter from the Beijing News, Ding Ning said that the athlete’s understanding of “sports power” is more direct, that is, to win gold and silver on the field and win glory for the country. Now, she focuses more on youth sports, campus sports, national fitness and other fields, and hopes to play her strengths in physical education and contribute to national fitness. Read the full article >>>

Xu Qiang, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: Beijing has entered the forefront of the world’s innovative cities

“To build a strong country in science and technology and realize Chinese-style modernization, we have both institutional advantages and economic strength, as well as the support of the excellent traditional culture of the Chinese nation.” said Xu Qiang, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, director of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and the Zhongguancun Administrative Committee.

Xu Qiang said that for Beijing, the biggest advantages are education, technology and talents. At present, Beijing is accelerating the construction of an international science and technology innovation center in accordance with the deployment of Comrade Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. From the perspective of science center and innovation highland, Beijing has entered the forefront of global innovative cities, and has produced a number of high-level achievements in the fields of quantum information, artificial intelligence, blockchain, brain science, gene editing and cell therapy. Zhongguancun is trying out new reform measures to stimulate innovation and is striving to build Zhongguancun into a world-leading science and technology park. Read the full article >>>

Zhang Wenbo, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: 16 years of police service and 15 Spring Festivals

The representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Zhang Wenbo, head of the Huanggu prison district of the Baihu Prison Administration of Anhui Province, has been in the police for 16 years and has spent 15 Spring Festivals in the prison; , ideological education” reform process of tuberculosis criminals…

Zhang Wenbo said, “My job is more to ensure the safety of supervision. I will take advantage of being on the front line to pass on the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party. In the days to come, I will continue to stick to the front line of supervision and reform and supervise criminals. reform, accept criminals’ complaints, and at the same time silently protect criminals’ legal rights from being infringed.” Read the full text >>>

Song Xuewen, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, talks about the feeling of the report: driving people around him to shine in ordinary positions

Focusing on the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, JD.com courier Song Xuewen told the Beijing News Shell Finance reporter that as a courier from the grassroots level, he was honored to be the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Party this time.

“I am very excited and encouraged to be able to listen to General Secretary Xi’s speech at the Great Hall of the People.” Song Xuewen said that the General Secretary once said that “the courier brother” is like a hard-working little bee, and he is the hardest worker. , bringing convenience to everyone’s life. It is also mentioned in the report of the 20th National Congress, “Jiangshan is the people, and the people are the country.” These words warm the hearts of each of our couriers and make them more motivated. Read the full article >>>

The 20th largest news center held the third press conference and two group interviews on October 19

On October 19, the Twenty Press Center will hold the third press conference and the third and fourth group interviews in the press conference hall on the second floor of the Media Center. A sub-venue was set up in the Century Hall on the third floor of the New Century Nikko Hotel in Beijing for the event, and reporters participated in the sub-venue. The specific arrangements are as follows:

The third press conference: October 19, 10:00

Qu Bai, Deputy Secretary-General of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, He Rong, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Supreme Court, Vice President in charge of daily work, and first-level justice, Deputy Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Supreme Procuratorate, Deputy Procurator-General in charge of daily work, and first-level Grand Prosecutor Tong Jianming, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Public Security, Xu Ganlu, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Immigration Bureau, and Zuo Li, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Justice, spoke with reporters on the theme of “Adhering to Xi Jinping’s Thought on the Rule of Law and Strive to Build a Higher Level of Legal China” comminicate.

The third group interview: October 19, 15:00

The spokespersons of the delegations of Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan are invited to attend, introduce the delegation’s study and discussion of the report of the 20th National Congress, and answer questions from reporters.

Spokespersons for the delegations in attendance:

1. Bai Yugang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department;

2. Zhou Ji, Deputy Secretary of the Henan Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee;

3. Xu Zhengzhong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Hubei Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department;

4. Yang Haodong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department;

5. Zhang Hu, Member of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor;

6. Sun Daguang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Minister of the Propaganda Department;

7. Shen Danyang, Member of the Standing Committee of Hainan Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor.

The fourth group interview: October 19, 19:30

Spokespersons from the delegations of Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi and Gansu are invited to attend, to introduce the delegation’s study and discussion of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and to answer questions from reporters.

Spokespersons for the delegations in attendance:

1. Luo Lin, Member of the Standing Committee and Secretary-General of Chongqing Municipal Committee;

2. Zheng Li, Member of the Standing Committee of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department;

3. Lu Yongzheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department;

4. Shi Yugang, Deputy Secretary of Yunnan Provincial Party Committee;

5. Zhuang Yan, Executive Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Tibet Autonomous Region;

6. Wang Xiao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee and Executive Vice Governor;

7. Zhang Yongxia, Member of the Standing Committee of the Gansu Provincial Party Committee and Minister of the Propaganda Department.

