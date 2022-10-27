Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council recently signed a State Council decree promulgating the Regulations on Promoting the Development of Individual Industrial and Commercial Households (hereinafter referred to as the Regulations), which will come into force on November 1, 2022. There are 39 articles in the Regulations, including 19 articles (Articles 11 to 29) of specific support policies, which highlight the legislative purpose of service development.

Individual industrial and commercial households are an important part of my country’s market entities and market entities with Chinese characteristics, but they are also the groups most directly and severely hit by the epidemic. Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, survey data released by the State Administration for Market Regulation shows that 79.4% of self-employed business owners have a monthly operating income of less than 10,000 yuan, and 57.9% are at a loss. From January to August 2022, 13.591 million new individual industrial and commercial households were established nationwide, a year-on-year increase of 6.0%, lower than the average growth rate of 11.8% in the past 10 years, and the number of exits increased by 9.5% compared with the same period last year.

“I personally think that the “Regulations” were promulgated in a timely manner, especially the 19 supporting policies are ‘real money’, bringing ‘timely rain’ to individual industrial and commercial households.” Vice Chairman of China International Economic Exchange Center, former Ministry of Commerce Vice Minister Wei Jianguo said in an interview with a reporter from the Beijing News that the “Regulations” uphold and improve my country’s socialist basic economic system, adhere to the “two unswerving”, thoroughly implement the State Council’s “decentralization, regulation and service” reform decision-making and deployment, adhere to Problem-oriented, focus on exerting government functions, focus on the outstanding difficulties faced by the current development of individual industrial and commercial households, and make targeted institutional arrangements to promote the healthy development of individual industrial and commercial households.

“It can be said that the “Regulations” declare with a clear attitude that it is extremely critical to stabilize the confidence of individual industrial and commercial households and enhance their expectations under the current epidemic.” Wei Jianguo said.

Wei Jianguo, vice chairman of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges and former vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce.Photo courtesy of the interviewee

The introduction of the “Regulations” is conducive to stabilizing expectations and enhancing confidence

The Beijing News: After the “Regulations” were promulgated, they have received widespread attention. What do you think are the characteristics of individual industrial and commercial households in China?

Wei Jianguo:Individual industrial and commercial households are a large number of market entities with Chinese characteristics. They are the “capillaries” of my country’s industrial chain supply chain and the “nerve terminals” of the market. They are the most direct service providers of people’s lives. The development of individual industrial and commercial households is rapid. In 1980, the number of individual industrial and commercial households in the country was less than 10,000, accounting for less than 1% of the market players. As of the end of September 2022, the number of individual industrial and commercial households registered nationwide has reached 111 million, accounting for two-thirds of the total number of market players in my country, driving nearly 300 million jobs. play an important role.

I summarize the existing self-employed businesses into two types: one is the traditional self-employed, generally engaged in wholesale and retail, accommodation, catering, service and repair and other industries, accounting for 2/3 of the total number of self-employed; the other is accompanied by the rise of the Internet. Emerging self-employed, such as network anchors, platform merchants, self-media entrepreneurs, etc. In general, both traditional self-employed and emerging self-employed, the quality of life is not high. The reason is that, on the one hand, most self-employed households are engaged in “contact-type” consumer industries, which are greatly affected by the epidemic; on the other hand, self-employed industrial and commercial households are small in scale, with low operating income and weak ability to resist risks.

Operating costs, operating venues, recruitment, loan financing, etc. are all difficult problems in front of them. The biggest difficulty is that under the epidemic, they have unstable expectations and lack of confidence in the future. Therefore, stabilizing expectations and increasing confidence, I think, should be the most important thing at present.

Beijing News: Since the outbreak of the epidemic, many policies and measures have also been introduced for individual industrial and commercial households and small and micro enterprises. What role can the introduction of this Regulations play?

Wei Jianguo:Some time ago, I also did some investigations. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, various localities have introduced many policies and measures to relieve difficulties for individual industrial and commercial households, such as delaying the payment of social insurance premiums, reducing or exempting rent, and providing financing support. But in general, many self-employed industrial and commercial households do not have a strong sense of acquisition of policies, and believe that some policies are not grounded and do not take into account the specific conditions of self-employed households; To be practical; some policies are still on the table of relevant departments, they have not heard or seen.

In this special period, the formulation and promulgation of an administrative regulation to promote the development of individual industrial and commercial households will help stabilize market expectations at the institutional level and provide a good legal environment for the development of individual industrial and commercial households.

The “Regulations” further clarified the legal status of individual industrial and commercial households, coordinated development and safety, rescue and cultivation, vitality and order, clarified the responsibilities and tasks of various departments and regions in promoting the development of individual industrial and commercial households, and proposed specific assistance in various fields. measures to effectively protect the legitimate rights and interests of individual industrial and commercial households. The promulgation of the “Regulations” reflects our party’s unswerving determination to encourage, support and guide the development of the non-public economy, the humanistic care of the party and the government to serve the people’s livelihood and protect vulnerable groups, and demonstrate the era when the whole society respects labor and cares for workers Spirit, it will greatly stimulate the sense of mission, honor, and belonging of the majority of self-employed operators, boost development confidence, and achieve better and faster development of individual industrial and commercial households.

On May 11, in Jinan, Shandong, citizens shopped in street-side shops. Individual industrial and commercial households like this connect thousands of households in China. Yi Chushe/IC photo

Summarize and solidify experience and practices, which are innovative and operable

Beijing News: We have noticed that there are a total of 39 “Regulations” issued this time, including 19 specific support policies. In your opinion, what are the characteristics of the Regulations? Which support policies are more practical?

Wei Jianguo:I have grouped these 39 items into 5 “nos”: no discrimination, no apportionment, no arrears, no inducement, and no coercion. In particular, non-discrimination, I think it is a good mention. Individual industrial and commercial households are small in scale and have limited right to speak. They are vulnerable to discrimination from all aspects in their business activities. Article 16 of the “Regulations” emphasizes equal treatment, puts forward the requirement of prohibiting discrimination against individual industrial and commercial households from the perspective of formulating policies and measures, and emphasizes that the government and its relevant departments should fully listen to individual industrial and commercial households and related industries when formulating relevant policies and measures. The opinions of the organization shall not violate the regulations and formulate or implement discriminatory policies and measures against individual industrial and commercial households in terms of qualification licensing, project declaration, government procurement, and bidding. This article can directly let individual industrial and commercial households experience a real sense of policy gain.

The “Regulations” use seven articles to stipulate various contents to protect the legitimate rights and interests of individual industrial and commercial households, such as the prohibition of arbitrary charges and apportionment, the prohibition of delinquent accounts, and the prohibition of setting indicators; the “Regulations” clearly stipulate that individual industrial and commercial households carry out business activities Those who violate relevant laws and regulations shall be dealt with in accordance with the principle of combining education and punishment with equal punishment. These regulations are a significant improvement over the original Regulations on Individual Industrial and Commercial Households.

I feel that the “Regulations” has summarized and integrated various policies and measures that have been introduced since the epidemic, summed up and solidified a series of policy measures and experience and practices to promote the development of individual industrial and commercial households, from finance and taxation, finance, social security, information services, recognition and rewards In other respects, institutional arrangements have been made to promote the development of individual industrial and commercial households. Many specific institutional arrangements are of great value and can be seen in the short term, and are innovative and operable. In particular, the implementation of classification and classification of individual industrial and commercial households, strengthening the construction of public service platforms, and reforming the annual report system will help solve the outstanding problems of individual industrial and commercial households, and improve the quality of development as a whole.

Beijing News: The number of individual industrial and commercial households is huge, accounting for two-thirds of my country’s market players, but the “subject law” that specifically establishes their legal status and supports and promotes their development was not clear before. What do you think is the significance of the promulgation of the Regulations?

Wei Jianguo:my country’s market entities are divided into three types, namely enterprises, individual industrial and commercial households and farmers’ professional cooperatives. These three types of market entities have “subject laws” that establish their legal status and support and promote their development. For example, various types of enterprises include the “Company Law”, “Partnership Enterprise Law”, “Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Law”, etc., and farmers’ professional cooperatives have “Farmers’ Professional Cooperatives Law”.

In September 1987, the “Provisional Regulations on the Administration of Urban and Rural Individual Industrial and Commercial Households” was officially implemented, becoming the first legal document in my country specifically targeting individual industrial and commercial households, and the survival and development of individual industrial and commercial households has since then had a legal basis. However, due to the historical conditions at that time, the regulations did not clarify the legal status of individual industrial and commercial households. In November 2011, the new “Regulations on Individual Industrial and Commercial Households” came into effect, with registration and management as the main content, and the policy orientation to support their development has not yet been prominently reflected, which is no longer in line with the requirements of current economic and social development, and cannot afford its ” The main task of the subject law”.

The “Regulations” implemented this time clarify the legal status and important role of individual industrial and commercial households, highlight the distinctive theme of service development, and provide policy basis and means to promote the development of individual industrial and commercial households from all aspects, and truly become individual industrial and commercial households. Together with other relevant laws and regulations of market entities, it has formed a complete institutional system, improved the legal environment for the development of market entities, and is conducive to enhancing the synergy of laws and regulations, and will promote the realization of greater market entities in my country. develop.

On August 10, 2020, 46 small shops in Yantian Street Night Market opened in Shenzhen, Guangdong. There were fireworks on the street, and many diners were enjoying delicious food. Figure/IC photo

In addition to the policy level, efforts should also be made to optimize the business environment

Beijing News: At present, what other efforts are needed to stabilize the confidence of individual industrial and commercial households and enhance their expectations?

Wei Jianguo:The promulgation of the “Regulations” has eased the burden of individual industrial and commercial households and responded to the needs of individual industrial and commercial households. To a certain extent, this echoes the statement of the 20th National Congress report supporting the development of private enterprises, and enhances the people’s sense of gain. and self-employed security.

But I think that at present, the government departments should also make efforts in the business environment at the practical operation level, and truly solve their problems from the perspective of individual industrial and commercial households. For example, while continuing to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, it also leaves enough business space for individual industrial and commercial households to make the economy active. Individual industrial and commercial households operate on a small scale, and most of them are engaged in the service industry. Without popularity, they cannot persist. Therefore, epidemic prevention measures should be more detailed, not “one size fits all”, and the outbreak will be closed and controlled.

Yiwu’s small commodity market has been operating continuously since the outbreak of the epidemic. In August this year, Yiwu City reported a total of more than 100 cases of local new crown virus positive infections, but the major markets of Yiwu Trade City are still open. If you have a valid nucleic acid negative certificate, you can enter and leave the market, and conduct business and purchase in an orderly manner, provided you have taken the temperature measurement, displayed the “green code” of the health code, and wore a mask. Under the impact of the epidemic, Yiwu has maintained its vitality and resilience. According to the statistics of the customs department, in January and February this year, the total import and export value of Yiwu City reached 73.76 billion yuan, an increase of 47.8% over the same period last year. 10.2%, an increase of 1.5 percentage points from the same period last year.

Another example is to promote the transformation of urban management from extensive to refined. In the past, we often said, “open the door to seven things, firewood, rice, oil, salt, sauce, vinegar and tea.” To optimize the urban environment and improve the quality of the city, we must start from the needs of the masses and pay attention to solving the hot and difficult problems that the masses are concerned about, such as the problem of eating breakfast, Or want to mend a shoe, cut a trousers, buy a needle and thread, these are not only the services that the common people need, but also the living space for individual industrial and commercial households.

In addition, the “Regulations” have been promulgated and the policies are in place. How to ensure that the executive agencies can strictly implement them? Can the bailout policy be in place? These are also more concerned about. Only when individual industrial and commercial households have a real sense of gain and security and enhance their confidence will they have good expectations for the future.

Beijing News reporter Chen Lin

