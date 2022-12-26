【local】

Deployment of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee Plenary Session2023Year key work

On December 25, the second plenary meeting of the 13th Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China was held. The plenary session thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress and the Central Economic Work Conference, summarized the work in 2022, and studied and deployed the tasks for 2023.Details>>>

【epidemic】

Beijing120After the upgrade, the operation is stable, and the ability to answer emergency calls can reach up to9ten thousand

In order to meet the needs of citizens for medical emergency services to the greatest extent, the Beijing Emergency Center has further strengthened the coordination of emergency resources and improved the efficiency of emergency operations through measures such as 120 command and dispatch, capacity expansion, and pre-hospital emergency team personnel replenishment. On December 25, Liu Hongmei, deputy director of the Beijing Emergency Center, said that the 120 dispatching system is running stably after the security upgrade, with a daily capacity of answering up to 90,000 emergency calls and accepting and dispatching 40,000 orders.Details>>>

Beijing120Emergency dispatch rate increased to99.9%

The reporter learned from the Beijing Emergency Center on December 25 that through measures such as expansion of command and dispatch, and supplementation of emergency personnel before the hospital, the current 120 emergency calls are guaranteed to be connected and answered, and the rate of emergency dispatch has increased to 99.9%. Recently, multiple districts in Beijing have added special hotlines for medical treatment. The Beijing Emergency Center appeals that non-emergency and critically ill patients should try not to call 120 and 999 emergency numbers as much as possible, so as to give up life channels for urgent and critically ill patients.Details>>>

Vaccine booster vaccination site for nursing homes in Haidian District, Beijing: Optional nasal or injectable vaccination

On December 25, Haidian District of Beijing continued to provide door-to-door vaccination services for the elderly. On the afternoon of the 25th, in the Nalanyuan Elderly Apartment in Haidian District, medical staff were administering nasal spray booster immunizations to the elderly. After the on-site doctor evaluates the physical condition of the vaccinated elderly, he chooses to carry out intramuscular injection or nasal spray booster immunization. As of 17:00 on the 25th, a total of 2,639,624 doses of enhanced immunization in Haidian District have been inoculated. Residents can make an appointment for vaccination through the Haidian District vaccination system or contact the community. (Beijing News)

Shenzhen launches reorganized new crown vaccine booster vaccination

Livzon Bio-Recombinant New Coronavirus Fusion Protein (CHO Cell) Vaccine Booster Inoculation has opened public appointments. Citizens of Shenzhen can make appointments for vaccination on the “Shenzhen Health and Health Commission” public account “New Coronavirus Vaccination Service”. (Shenzhen Special Zone News)

Macau: Cancellation of quarantine for those infected with the new crown90Only a single nucleic acid sample test request can be accepted within a day

The Macau Novel Coronavirus Infection Response Coordination Center announced that it will cancel the requirement that people infected with the Novel Coronavirus can only be tested for a single sample of Novel Coronavirus nucleic acid within 90 days of being released from isolation. (Macao SAR Government Website)

【Current affairs】

The eastern theater organizes drills around Taiwan Island

Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command, said that on December 25, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army organized joint combat readiness patrols and joint fire strike drills of all services and arms in the sea and airspace around Taiwan Island. This is a resolute response to the current US-Taiwan escalation and provocation. The theater troops will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. (Eastern Theater)

Haikou to Hong Kong passenger route increased to one week3class

From December 25th, Meilan Airport increased the number of passenger flights between Haikou and Hong Kong to three times a week. Next, Meilan Airport will resume, increase or newly open international and regional passenger and cargo routes from Haikou to Hong Kong, Macau, Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States, further increase the flow of international air passenger and cargo routes, strengthen the function of Meilan Airport as an international aviation hub, and expand Hainan Free Trade Port Airport Gateway “Circle of Friends”. (released by Hainan)

【society】

Hangzhou police reported that “the woman who gave medicine was kicked out”: the man has apologized

On December 25, the Gongshu District Branch of the Hangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau reported that a woman was kicked at the door for donating medicine. At 20:39 on December 23, Wu called the police saying that someone kicked the door of his residence. According to on-the-spot investigation, Wu gave medicine to Ma, but Ma thought he was being fooled because he failed to contact anyone because he came to pick up the medicine twice. Later, the two parties had a dispute on WeChat, and Ma turned back to quarrel with Wu, insulted and kicked the door. The police mediated on the spot and gave Ma a verbal warning. At present, Ma apologized to Wu in the form of an apology letter. (Pingan Gongshu)

The hospital responds with good news and congratulates the number of emergency department visits200Wan: It has been reported to the leader and is being processed

It was reported on the Internet that Zhejiang Taizhou Central Hospital hung a good news “Warmly congratulate our hospital for the number of outpatient and emergency services exceeding 2 million”, which aroused doubts from netizens. On the 25th, the staff of Taizhou Central Hospital stated that they had reported the situation to the hospital leadership and were currently dealing with it. (Jiupai News)

Shanghai Police:4Man Takes Criminal Compulsory Measures for Illegal Sales of New Crown Antigen Test Kits

On December 25, the Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau issued a police report: 4 people were taken criminal coercive measures according to law for illegally selling the new crown antigen test kit. Police warning: Shanghai police will work with market supervision, drug supervision and other departments to continue to crack down on all kinds of illegal and criminal acts of hoarding and raising the price of anti-epidemic materials. . (Police and civilian through train – Shanghai)

【Finance】

Weibo responds to rumors of acquisition of Sina: no change in management relationship between the two

In response to Weibo’s announcement that it intends to acquire 100% of Sina Technology (China) Co., Ltd., some outsiders interpreted that Weibo will acquire Sina. On the 25th, the reporter learned from Weibo that the sale and purchase agreement disclosed in this announcement is mainly for Weibo to acquire a subsidiary of Sina. The company also holds certain assets including Sina Building in addition to daily operations. Sina Group holds many subsidiaries and various corresponding businesses, and this transaction does not involve any change in the management relationship between the two. (Chinanews.com)

The Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges respectively announced the list of candidates for the first listing review committee and the first merger and reorganization review committee

On December 25, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges announced the list of candidates for the first listing review committee and the first merger and reorganization review committee respectively. The publicity period is 5 working days. On December 23, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges issued the “Administrative Measures for the Listing Review Committee and the M&A Reorganization Review Committee”. The committee supervises and manages, and further plays the role of the two committees in reviewing and checking. (China Securities Journal)

[style]

“Sports Arbitration Rules” Officially Released

The State Sports General Administration released the “Sports Arbitration Rules” and “Organizational Rules of the China Sports Arbitration Commission” on its website on the 25th. These two rules will come into effect on January 1, 2023.

According to the “Organizational Rules of the China Sports Arbitration Commission”, the China Sports Arbitration Commission (hereinafter referred to as the Sports Arbitration Commission) is an arbitration institution established by the State Sports General Administration in accordance with the law to deal with sports disputes. Articles of Association; Appointment and dismissal of arbitrators; Arbitration of sports disputes in accordance with the “Sports Arbitration Rules”.

The “Sports Arbitration Rules” stipulates that the scope of cases accepted by the Sports Arbitration Committee includes: (1) Disqualification of competition qualifications and cancellation of competition results made by sports social organizations, athlete management units, and sports event organizers in accordance with doping management or other management regulations (2) Disputes arising from athlete registration and exchanges; (3) Other disputes arising in competitive sports activities. Arbitrable disputes stipulated in the Arbitration Law of the People’s Republic of China and labor disputes stipulated in the Labor Dispute Mediation and Arbitration Law of the People’s Republic of China are not within the scope of sports arbitration. (Xinhua News Agency)

The person in charge of the Policy and Regulations Department of the State Sports General Administration interprets the “Organizational Rules of the China Sports Arbitration Commission” and “Sports Arbitration Rules”

The newly revised “Sports Law of the People’s Republic of China” (hereinafter referred to as “Sports Law”) adds a special chapter on sports arbitration, which establishes a legal basis for the establishment of a sports arbitration system in my country. According to the provisions of the “Sports Law” on the establishment of a sports arbitration committee and the formulation of arbitration rules by the sports administrative department of the State Council, the General Administration of Sports, on the basis of extensively soliciting opinions from all walks of life, and after several rounds of revisions and improvements by many experts in sports and law, formulated and Published the “Organizational Rules of China Sports Arbitration Commission” and “Sports Arbitration Rules”.Details>>>

【internationality】

Winter storms have killed at least28person died

According to a report by the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) on December 25 local time, the current winter storm has killed at least 28 people across the United States, and states such as Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and New York All had death records. Among them, seven people died in the hard-hit city of Buffalo, New York, and the city’s international airport has been closed. (CCTV News)

One dead, many injured in UK pub Christmas Eve shooting

The British Sky News Channel reported on the 25th from the police that at around 23:50 on the 24th, gunshots were heard from a bar in Wallasey Village, Merseyside, northwest England. A woman and three men were shot and taken to hospital. Among them, the woman died due to ineffective rescue. The police said that the incident happened on Christmas Eve, and a large number of young people gathered in the bar. In addition to the above four people, many others were injured. (Xinhua News Agency)

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Prachanda Appointed New Prime Minister of Nepal

On the 25th, Nepalese President Bhandari appointed Prachanda, chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), as the prime minister of the new coalition government. It is reported that Prachanda will be sworn in on the afternoon of the 26th local time. The general secretary of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), Dev Gurung, told the media that Prachanda had already held consultations with Oli, the chairman of the largest opposition party, the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist). Halfway through the five-year term, Oli will become prime minister. The new coalition government will be composed of 7 political parties including the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and the Communist Party of Nepal (United Marxist-Leninist). (Xinhua News Agency)

Death toll rises in Thailand’s Sukhothai warship sinking18people

According to the news released by the Royal Thai Navy on December 25 local time, as of the afternoon of the same day, a total of 18 remains of the victims in the sinking accident of the “Sukhothai” warship were found, and 8 of them still needed to be identified. As of now, 11 people are still missing, and the search and rescue work is still continuing. (CCTV News)

