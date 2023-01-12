【hot spots】

The National Immigration Administration suspends the issuance of port visas for South Korean and Japanese citizens coming to China

In response to the recent discriminatory entry restrictions imposed on Chinese citizens by a small number of countries, the national immigration management agency will suspend the issuance of port visas for South Korean and Japanese citizens, and suspend the 72/144-hour transit visa exemption policy for Korean and Japanese citizens coming to China. (National Immigration Administration)

A car collides with pedestrians in Guangzhou, killing 5 and injuring 13

At 17:25 on January 11, a traffic accident occurred at the Tiyu East intersection of Tianhe Road, Guangzhou, where a car collided with pedestrians, resulting in 5 deaths and 13 injuries. After receiving the report, the Guangzhou traffic police quickly dispatched personnel to the scene for disposal and assisted medical staff in treating the injured. At present, the driver Wen Mou (male, 22 years old, from Jieyang, Guangdong) has been controlled by the police, and the accident is under further investigation. (Guangzhou Public Security)

The suspension of domestic flights in the United States has been lifted

The FAA has updated that the grounding of domestic flights in the United States has been lifted. According to data from the flight tracking website FlightAware, as of 8:39 a.m. EST on the 11th, a total of 3,704 flights were delayed and 656 flights were cancelled. (CCTV International Newsletter)

People’s Entertainment Review “Chinese Strange Story”: Evolving Chinese Comics Unchanging Romance

The most important thing about the rise of Guoman is the core and style. It can be said that the creators of “Chinese Strange Tan” have done a lot of classic work in order to combine Chinese culture with modern society, and graft oriental romance with animation technology. This is the evolution of Chinese comics, the unchanging Chinese romance. (People’s Entertainment)

【local】

The 16th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress actually has 774 representatives

On January 11, the 47th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 15th Municipal People’s Congress passed the “Deputy Qualification Examination Committee of the Standing Committee of the 15th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress on the Representatives of Individual Representatives of the 16th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress” Qualification Report”, as of now, there are actually 774 deputies to the 16th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress. (Beijing News)

Beijing includes long-acting injections and other drugs in the list of free essential drugs for outpatient treatment of severe mental disorders

After the adjustment, there are a total of 44 free basic medicines for outpatient treatment of severe mental disorders in Beijing. The list of free medicines has specially added long-acting injections for outpatient treatment of severe mental disorders, as well as commonly used antidepressants and other drugs, which greatly facilitates special groups. Services and protection of health rights and interests. (Healthy Beijing official micro)

The curling rink of the Ice Cube Ice Sports Center will open to welcome visitors on January 14

Want to play curling but don’t know where to go? From this Saturday, the Ice Cube Ice Sports Center located in the South Square of the Water Cube will be able to play curling all year round! Including half-course curling experience, package course experience, package Tao coach (used in conjunction with the packaged Tao experience), introductory experience courses (60 minutes for a single experience) and professional training courses. (Water Cube official micro)

【Current affairs】

Ministry of Culture and Tourism: Guarantee the normal development of cultural and tourism activities and the orderly flow of people

Local cultural and tourism administrative departments should take into account local realities to formulate industry epidemic prevention and control measures after the implementation of “Class B and B management” and prevention and control measures when the epidemic is severe, to ensure that various epidemic prevention and control requirements are implemented in place, and cultural and tourism activities are guaranteed to be normal development, the orderly flow of personnel. (Ministry of Culture and Tourism)

The National Health Commission and the WHO hold a video conference on technical exchanges on the new crown epidemic

On the basis of previous exchanges, the Chinese side further introduced the latest situation of the current epidemic prevention and control and medical treatment. The two sides conducted technical exchanges on the epidemic situation, clinical treatment, virus mutation monitoring, vaccination strategies, etc., and agreed to continue communication between experts on technical issues. (National Health Commission)

The overall cost of implanting a tooth is expected to be reduced by about 50%

On January 11, the centralized procurement of oral implant systems produced the results of the proposed selection. The average selected price of the products to be selected has dropped to more than 900 yuan, an average drop of 55% compared with the median purchase price before centralized procurement. Through a number of treatment measures, it is estimated that the overall cost of implanting a tooth (including medical services, implants and crowns) is expected to be reduced by about 50%. (CCTV News)

Civil Aviation Administration: It has begun to accept applications from Chinese and American airlines to resume operations of China-US routes

In terms of expectations for the recovery of the international passenger aviation market, the relevant person in charge of the Civil Aviation Administration stated that considering the resumption of airline operations, international flights are affected by multiple factors such as market demand, capacity arrangements, time coordination, and approvals from Chinese and foreign aviation authorities, and it will take a long time to prepare. (CCTV News)

The Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link will resume service from January 15

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced on the 11th that after coordinating with the Guangdong Provincial and Shenzhen Municipal Governments, fully cooperating with China National Railway Group Co., Ltd., China Railway Guangzhou Bureau Group and MTR Corporation Limited, and obtaining the approval of the central government, the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link West The Kowloon Port and the Hong Kong Section of the High Speed ​​Rail will resume services from January 15. (Voice of the Greater Bay Area official blog)

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has identified 15 tourist resorts as national-level tourist resorts

Beidaihe Resort in Qinhuangdao City, Hebei Province, Shanghai International Tourism Resort, Yushan Cultural Tourism Resort in Changshu, Jiangsu, Langqiao-Radon Spring Tourist Resort in Taishun, Zhejiang, Yashan Tourist Resort in Dayu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province, Golden Beach in Yantai, Shandong 15 tourist resorts including tourist resorts were selected. (Ministry of Culture and Tourism)

【society】

Chongqing distributes commemorative badges to Beibei mountain fire fighting volunteers

In order to pay tribute to the volunteers who made heroic contributions in the 2022 Chongqing mountain fire, the Beibei District Committee of the Communist Youth League of Chongqing recently produced a mountain fire voluntary service commemorative medal and a material donation certificate, which were distributed to volunteers participating in fire fighting and rescue and the love of donating materials from all walks of life People, to commemorate the spirit of helping each other, selfless dedication, and fighting wildfires together. (CCTV News)

A company in Guangzhou cancels the year-end bonus and invites employees to have dinner in Xinjiang

The company decided not to issue year-end bonuses because it did not complete its annual performance. But in order to boost morale, the company bought 2 cows and 10 sheep and raised them in the homes of herdsmen in Xinjiang. In July and August, all employees were invited to go to Xinjiang to have a drink and have fun. The company currently has 12 employees. (pear video)

【Finance】

Two departments: Encourage banks to carry out overseas RMB loans and actively innovate products and services

The circular requires that various types of cross-border trade and investment be facilitated in RMB-denominated settlement, and banks are encouraged to provide more convenient and efficient settlement services; banks are encouraged to carry out overseas RMB loans, actively innovate products and services, and better meet the needs of enterprises for cross-border RMB investment and financing. (Ministry of Commerce)

Wuhan introduces new transaction regulations: promote second-hand housing “transfer with mortgage”

In the future, in the process of second-hand housing transactions in Wuhan, the seller does not need to return the original housing loan to complete the transfer registration, and the buyer can transfer the mortgage to obtain a financial loan. (Beijing News)

[style]

iQiyi App restricts screencasting: Gold VIP only supports 480P resolution

According to feedback from many netizens, the iQIYI App has begun to restrict the screen projection function. Previously, gold VIP members supported the highest resolution projection of 4K, but now they can only choose the lowest resolution of 480P. If you want to perform 4K projection, you must purchase Platinum VIP member. Many netizens said that the resolution of 480P is too low to watch. (Sanlian Life Weekly)

National Table Tennis gets full seats in Durban World Table Tennis Championships

The Asian preliminaries of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships started on the 11th. Ma Long defeated Japan’s Hayabusa Togami 4:2 and qualified for the final stage of the World Table Tennis Championships for the Chinese team. As a result, Guoping won the World Table Tennis Championships Seats are fully booked for singles events. (Xinhua News Agency)

‘Dragon Family’ wins Golden Globe for Best Drama Series – Drama

On January 11, the 80th American Film and Television Golden Globe Awards was held in California, USA. ‘Dragon Family’ Wins Best Drama Series, Zendaya Wins Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Hyper,’ Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe Drama for ‘Yellowstone’ Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Series. (Beijing News)

【internationality】

Peru’s Attorney General Decides to Investigate the President, Prime Minister and Ministers

The Peruvian National Prosecutor’s Office issued a statement on January 10, local time, stating that the Peruvian Attorney General decided to investigate the country’s President Boluarte, the Chairman of the Council of Ministers (Prime Minister) Otarola, and several cabinet members on charges of genocide. Wait. (Beijing News)

Amazon laid off 18,000 more than expected: Some Chinese sellers were affected and started multi-platform layout

Amazon laid off 80% more employees than originally planned. Amazon recently said it would lay off 18,000 workers. This is also the largest number of layoffs in the company’s history. In an open letter to employees, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said most of the layoffs will occur in Amazon stores and in the people, experience and technology divisions. (Beijing News)

