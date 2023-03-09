【National Two Sessions】

Agenda Preview丨March 9th: The delegation began to discuss the candidates for the composition of the national institutions

Many provinces announced the “whole group proposal” of the delegation, revealing important signals for local work this year

The first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress is being held in Beijing. In addition to reviewing the government work report and the work report of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, submitting representatives’ suggestions is also an important task for representatives of delegations to attend the meeting. Over the past few days, many representatives have introduced to the media the suggestions they brought from their participation in this year’s conference. With the progress of the conference schedule, a special kind of “suggestions” have been announced, which are the “whole group suggestions” of the delegations. When many provinces disclosed the submission process of these “whole group proposals”, they expressed it very solemnly-submitted to the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress in the name of the whole group.

The “whole group proposals” announced by many provinces involve major strategic plans for the province’s development; Major issues of national development and put forward legislative proposals.Read more>>>

Zhang Zhongshan, deputy to the National People’s Congress: As a “shepherd”, walking into the Great Hall of the People has a great responsibility

Zhang Zhongshan who participated in the National Two Sessions (photo courtesy of the interviewee)

During the National Two Sessions this year, Zhang Zhongshan, the “sheep herder”, walked into the Great Hall of the People, opening the way for a new NPC deputies to perform their duties. In 2017, Zhang Zhongshan, who had been abroad for several years, responded to the call of the government and returned to his hometown to start a business. He founded the Yifei Planting and Breeding Farmers Professional Cooperative and served as the chairman of the board. By transforming the traditional sheep-herding model, he drove the sheep into the live broadcast room, led 70 members of the community to get rich together, and became a “new farmer”.

“As a ‘shepherd’, I feel a heavy responsibility when I walk into the Great Hall of the People.” Zhang Zhongshan said in an exclusive interview with a reporter from the Beijing News, “The National Two Sessions are just the starting point for me to perform my duties. After I return, I will take the lead in promoting rural revitalization. To promote high-quality agricultural development in our prefecture and county. I want to add another identity to myself, that is ‘Xingnong people’.”Read more>>>

Wang Yifang, deputy to the National People’s Congress: It is recommended to build a national laboratory to improve the national scientific research system

Wang Yifang, deputy to the National People’s Congress, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and director of the Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Wang Yifang, deputy to the National People’s Congress, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and director of the Institute of High Energy Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, brought suggestions for building a national laboratory and improving the national scientific research system. He believes that China‘s current scientific research system is facing severe challenges, and the construction of large national laboratories is an effective way to break through existing bottlenecks, solve outstanding problems, and achieve holistic and systematic breakthroughs. . It is an important starting point to solve the current problems of fragmentation, mediocrity, repeated investment, only papers, low conversion rate of achievements, low input-output ratio, etc., and is of great importance to solve some institutional constraints and key problems currently encountered significance.Read more>>>

Li Huiyi, deputy to the National People’s Congress: Emphasize the carbon reduction value of the circular economy and increase the utilization of industrial solid waste

Li Huiyi, deputy to the National People’s Congress, vice chairman of the Luliang Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference, and deputy director of the Shanxi Provincial Committee of the Democratic National Construction Association, said: “Using what we would have thrown away and turning waste into treasure is also a good way to reduce carbon emissions. Especially For a resource-based region like Shanxi, actively cultivating and developing a bulk industrial solid waste utilization industry is an inherent requirement for comprehensively improving resource utilization, an important measure to strengthen the construction of ecological civilization, and the only way to promote high-quality development.”Read more>>>

Zhang Yi, deputy to the National People’s Congress: It is suggested that the current individual tax law be reformed based on the per capita income of the family, which is beneficial to the elderly and families with many children

Zhang Yi, deputy to the National People’s Congress and director of the Institute of Social Development Strategy of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said: “To solve the population problem, we need to establish a long-term mechanism. One of the important reform directions is to reform the individual income tax law into the per capita income tax law for household residents. This can Encourage everyone to declare income tax on a family basis. This is a friendly family redistribution policy configuration after one allocation for families with children, especially those with two or three children. Slowing down the momentum of rapid population decline and making institutional revisions to the personal income tax law will not only benefit the present, but will also benefit future generations. In addition, for married adult taxpayers who support their elderly parents, it can also encourage income distribution among family generations Redistribution between the income tax law to encourage the formation of a family-centered social structure.” (China Business News)

Wei Zhenling, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference: It is recommended that those who need to take care of the elderly can retire early

Wei Zhenling, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and director of the Seventh Procuratorate of the People’s Procuratorate of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, suggested that those who need to take care of young children and the elderly can apply for early retirement within a certain retirement age. At present, the issue of retirement is a hot and difficult point of concern to the general public. How to combine my country’s national conditions and the needs of the people to establish a retirement system that is not only accepted by the people but also conducive to promoting social governance capabilities and system modernization is worthy of in-depth discussion and careful study . Wei Zhenling found in the survey that some frail and sick disabled elderly people cannot get better care because their daughters go to work and work overtime. She suggested that in light of the current needs of the people for the protection of rights and interests such as childbearing and old-age care, a flexible retirement mechanism should be established to meet the people’s needs for a better life. (China Youth Daily)

Highlights of the two sessions丨March 8

The Second Meeting of the Standing Chairman of the Presidium of the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress Held

The Presidium of the First Session of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress Holds the Second Meeting

The first session of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference was held

The Presidium of the First Session of the Fourteenth CPPCC National Committee Holds the Second Meeting

List of Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Members of the Constitution and Law Committee of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress

List of Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Members of the Financial and Economic Committee of the Fourteenth National People’s Congress

Report on the results of the review of the implementation of the National Economic and Social Development Plan for 2022 and the Draft National Economic and Social Development Plan for 2023

Report on the results of the review of the implementation of the central and local budgets for 2022 and the draft central and local budgets for 2023

Beijing Zoo will send veterinarians and breeders to the United States next week to take care of and escort the giant panda “Yaya” back home

In order to effectively protect the health of “Yaya”, according to the requirements of the relevant national authorities, the China Zoological Association has arranged experts to assist in the care of “Yaya” at the Memphis Zoo. The Beijing Zoo will send veterinarians and breeders to the United States next week to familiarize themselves with the feeding situation of the giant panda “Ya Ya”, and work with the Memphis Zoo to raise and care for the giant panda “Ya Ya” and escort “Ya Ya” back to China. According to continuous and close monitoring by technical experts from both parties, the giant panda “Yaya” is currently in stable health, and its feeding and management are normal. At present, the Chinese side has completed all the approval items, and the Beijing Zoo has made preparations for welcoming “Yaya” back home in terms of breeding venues, breeding plans, medical security, and feed supply. (Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens)

Beijing encourages enterprises to carry out consumption promotion activities, with a maximum support of 2 million yuan

The 2023 “Beijing Consumer Season” event kicked off on February 28 and will last until the end of the year. In order to further stimulate the enthusiasm and creativity of market players to participate in the activities of the Beijing Consumption Season, and to stabilize and expand consumption, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Commerce recently issued a notice to encourage enterprises to innovate and carry out “2023 Beijing Consumption Season” consumption promotion activities. Financial support for complexes, offline retail enterprises, catering enterprises, etc., with a maximum support standard of 2 million yuan. (Beijing News)

Six departments jointly issued operational guidelines to protect the rights and interests of female workers

On March 8th, International Working Women’s Day, six departments including the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the National Health and Health Commission jointly issued the “Elimination of Sexual Harassment in the Workplace System (Reference Text)” and the “Special Labor Protection System for Female Workers in the Workplace (Reference Text)” Text), which aims to strengthen the guidelines for the internal rules and regulations of employers, and promote the implementation of the Law on the Protection of Women’s Rights and Interests in the workplace. (Xinhua News Agency)

Suspend work, business and classes when necessary!Xi’an releases emergency plan for influenza

On March 8, Xi’an City issued the “Xi’an Influenza Pandemic Emergency Plan” to the subordinate district and county people’s governments, the municipal people’s government’s various working departments, and all directly affiliated institutions. The content involved in the emergency response stage has attracted public attention. In the plan, according to the spread and damage degree of the new (or new subtype) influenza virus strain or the reappearing old subtype strain, the response process of the influenza pandemic is divided into three stages, namely, the response preparation stage, the emergency response stage, and the emergency response stage. Response phase, recovery assessment phase. In the emergency response phase, the second-level response proposes to take “temporary social control” measures in a timely manner, and when necessary, to suspend work, business, market, and classes in epidemic outbreaks and epidemic areas in accordance with the law, and restrict or stop the use of relevant public places. Or measures such as prohibiting crowd gathering activities and production and business activities that may cause the expansion of harm. The level I response proposes, “According to the scope and severity of the influenza pandemic in our city, measures such as blockade of epidemic areas, traffic quarantine, suspension of production, and suspension of business will be implemented. Travel restrictions will be formulated in accordance with the law, management of floating population will be strengthened, and people will be discouraged from non-essential activities. travel.” (First Finance and Economics)

There will be strong cold air on the weekend, and the temperature will drop by more than 10°C in many places

From this Friday to the weekend (March 10-12), the strong cold air moves eastward and affects the central and eastern parts of my country. The temperature in most areas drops by 6-10°C, accompanied by 4-6 winds and gusts of 7-9; Among them, areas with a temperature drop of more than 10°C mainly appear in Inner Mongolia, North China, Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places, affecting an area of ​​2.93 million square kilometers, accounting for about one-third of my country’s land area. The lowest temperature during this cold air process will appear on the morning of the 13th. The temperature line of 0°C is located in southern Shaanxi, western Henan, southern Hebei and Tianjin. The lowest temperature in central and eastern Shandong and northeastern Jiangsu will also drop to around 0°C. (Central Meteorological Observatory)

Guangzhou plans to promote the full replacement of buses and taxis in the city with new energy vehicles

On March 8, the reporter learned from the “Guangzhou Construction International Consumption Center Urban Development Plan (2022-2025)” (hereinafter referred to as “Plan”) issued by the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government that Guangzhou plans to expand Guangzhou’s automobile consumption, And it is necessary to “expand backwards”, expand the automotive aftermarket service sector, and fully release the vitality of the automotive aftermarket service; in addition, it is necessary to promote the full replacement of buses and taxis in the city with new energy vehicles. (Beijing News)

Women’s Day WeChat push article was questioned as vulgar marketing, “Meat Skewer Wang” apologized

March 8 is the International Working Women’s Day. When the barbecue brand “Meat Skewer Wang” was marketing on its official WeChat account, it was questioned by netizens for alleged vulgar marketing. A picture posted by a netizen shows that on the morning of March 8, the official account of “Meat Skewers Wang BBQ” posted a tweet, which contained a poster of a meat skewer wearing a crown, and distributed a controversial copy of “… only young mature women have more smell”. On the evening of March 8, the “Meat Skewer Wang” WeChat public account issued a statement of apology, stating that the related tweets had been dealt with, and also said that the incident exposed the lack of brand promotion, and would definitely conduct a serious internal review and actively correct it. (Beijing News)

The copywriting of the well-known snail powder brand “Hao Huan Luo” has attracted heated discussions, and the response: It was not the original intention, and it is already under review internally

According to reports from many netizens, at 8:30 in the morning on March 8, the well-known snail powder brand “Hao Huan Luo” posted an article on its official WeChat public account titled “Women, what is the taste?” ” tweet. The title of the article sparked heated discussions among many netizens. At present, the related article has been deleted. In the afternoon of the same day, the reporter, as a consumer, asked the online customer service of Haohuanluo flagship store about the controversy over this title. The customer service responded, “I’m sorry for the inconvenience. , not other meanings, the internal review is currently under active review, please forgive me for the inconvenience caused by the inappropriate wording of the title.” (Red Star News)

The number of analysts in securities companies exceeded the 4,000 mark for the first time

According to the statistics published on the basic information of practitioners on the official website of the China Securities Association, as of March 8 this year, the number of analysts in securities companies has reached 4,013, an increase of 78 compared with the end of 2022. This means that the number of analysts in securities companies will officially exceed the 4,000 mark in 2023. (Financial Association)

Shanghai Gold Exchange: Reports about Australia’s Perth Mint selling “doped” gold bars to Shanghai Gold Exchange are false

The Shanghai Gold Exchange issued a statement on March 8 saying: Recently, we have noticed some media reports that “Australia’s Perth Mint sold ‘doped’ gold bars to the Shanghai Gold Exchange.” After investigation, the content of the report deviated from the truth and constituted a reputational infringement of the Shanghai Gold Exchange. The relevant media failed to fulfill their responsibility to review the content, resulting in dissemination of inaccurate content information on the Internet, causing serious damage to the reputation of the Shanghai Gold Exchange. In view of this, the Shanghai Gold Exchange solemnly declares as follows: Relevant parties should stop the infringement immediately. Shanghai Gold Exchange will reserve the right to take further measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests. (Shanghai Gold Exchange)

China to host men’s and women’s volleyball qualifiers for Paris Olympics

China will host one of the men’s and women’s volleyball qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Among them, the women’s volleyball qualifying competition will be held from September 16 to 24, and the men’s volleyball qualifying competition will be held from September 30 to October 8. There are three host countries for the men’s and women’s volleyball qualifying events for the Paris Olympics. In addition to China, the remaining two legs of the men’s volleyball qualifying round will be held in Japan and Brazil. Japan and Poland are the other two host countries for the women’s volleyball qualifying round. (FIVB)

82 football clubs sign up for the Chinese Champions League, which is expected to start on April 29

The 2023 Chinese Football Association Champions League is scheduled to officially start on April 29. Through the pre-registration related work, the Organizing Committee of the Chinese Champions League received pre-registration information from 82 football clubs from 38 member associations. The Chinese Football Association will evaluate all registered clubs and select up to 64 clubs to participate in this year’s Champions League. (China Champions League)

U.S. Department of Justice: African-American woman Taylor was shot and killed The police involved in the long-term misconduct

On March 8 local time, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the results of its investigation into the police department in Louisville, Kentucky, after officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman, in 2020. The Louisville, Kentucky Police Department engaged in systematic civil rights violations and excessive use of force in the years leading up to its former detective Kelly Goodlett’s shooting death of African-American resident Breonna Taylor, findings show . (CCTV News)

WHO removes its regional director for the Western Pacific

The World Health Organization announced on the 8th local time that it would remove Takeshi Kasai, its Regional Director for the Western Pacific. The WHO said it had received allegations of misconduct against the Regional Director for the Western Pacific in the second half of 2021 and 2022 and had subsequently investigated them. After careful consideration of the findings and after consultation with the Regional Committee for the Western Pacific and the Executive Board, the appointment of the Regional Director has been terminated. (CCTV News)

