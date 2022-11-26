【World Cup】

Two goals in stoppage time, Iran 2-0 Wales!The first red card of this World Cup was born

On the evening of November 25th, Beijing time, the second round of Group B of the World Cup in Qatar started. The Iranian team, which lost by a large margin in the first round, scored two goals in stoppage time and defeated Wales 2-0. After getting 3 points, the Iranian team will give it a go in the final round to qualify for the group. In the 84th minute, Iran launched a counterattack after stealing the ball from the backcourt. Welsh goalkeeper Hennessy rushed out of the penalty area and knocked down Taremi. He was shown the first red card of this World Cup. (Beijing News)

Qatar loses to Senegal in worst start for World Cup hosts

On the evening of November 25th, in the key match of Group A of the World Cup at the Atumama Stadium, Qatar lost 1:3 to Senegal. They also became the first host of the World Cup with 0 points after two rounds team. Qatar scored their first World Cup goal in the 78th minute when Mohammad Muntari headed home a cross from Ismail Mohamed from the right. (Xinhua News Agency)

The Netherlands tied Ecuador 1-1, and Qatar became the first team to draw in the same group

In the second round of Group A of the 2022 World Cup group stage, the Netherlands drew 1-1 with Ecuador. Gakpo scored in two consecutive games, and Enna Valencia scored his third goal in this competition, temporarily ranking first in the scorer list! After this game, the Netherlands and Ecuador had 4 points, and the two-game losing streak host Qatar became the first team to lose. (CCTV Sports)

England 0:0, the two teams of the United States each scored 1 point

In the second round of Group B of the 2022 World Cup group stage, England and the United States had a 0-0 goalless draw and each scored 1 point. At present, the situation in this group is more complicated. England has 4 points, Iran has 3 points, the United States has 2 points, and Wales has 1 point. Each team has a chance to qualify. (CCTV Sports)

What to watch today

【hot spots】

Official report on fire accident in Urumqi

On the evening of November 25, the Information Office of the Urumqi Municipal Government in Xinjiang held a press conference to introduce the situation of the “11.24” fire accident. The mayor of Urumqi, Maimaitimin Kade, apologized to the people of the city, saying that a joint investigation team has been set up and will be held accountable in accordance with laws and regulations and will not be tolerated. The residential area where the incident occurred is a low-risk area, and there is no problem of wire binding. The doors of all households in the building are not closed, and the pictures posted on the Internet are malicious splicing. (Beijing News)

The personal pension system was launched, and the list of 36 pilot cities (regions) was released

On November 25, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security announced on its official website the “Notice of the General Office of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the General Office of the Ministry of Finance, and the General Office of the State Administration of Taxation on the Announcement of Pioneering Cities (Regions) for Personal Pensions”, and decided to set up individual pension schemes in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. 36 leading cities or regions, including Xi’an, Xi’an, and Chengdu, initiated the implementation of individual pension systems. (Beijing News)

The strongest cold wave since this winter is about to hit, affecting more than 30 provinces, autonomous regions and cities

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts that from today to November 30, the strongest cold wave since this winter will sweep across most parts of our country one after another. In addition to strong winds and cooling, this cold wave will also bring obvious rain and snow to the north and south. It is expected that the cold wave will spread from northeast to south China within three days. The cold wave spread quickly, affected a wide range, had complex rain and snow phases, and a large drop in temperature. It affected more than 30 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities, and the cumulative drop in temperature in many places could reach 15°C or even exceed 20°C. Cold wave outbreak weather process. (Beijing News)

【Current affairs】

Zhang Xiaopei, former vice chairman of the CPPCC Jilin Province, voluntarily surrendered

The National Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection reported on November 25 that Zhang Xiaopei, the former vice chairman of the Jilin Provincial Political Consultative Conference, was suspected of serious violations of discipline and law and voluntarily surrendered. According to the public resume, Zhang Xiaopei was born in November 1957. He once served as the mayor of Jilin City and the secretary of the Municipal Party Committee. In 2013, he served as the vice chairman of the Jilin Provincial Political Consultative Conference. (Beijing News)

Report illegal use of medical insurance funds can reward up to 200,000 yuan

On November 25, the National Medical Insurance Administration announced to the public the “Reward Measures for Reporting Illegal and Illegal Use of Medical Security Funds” jointly formulated by the National Medical Insurance Administration and the Ministry of Finance. A minimum reward amount of 200 yuan has been set. (Beijing News)

The State Council agrees to temporarily adjust the implementation of relevant administrative regulations in Guangdong Province

On November 25, the State Council issued a reply on the approval to temporarily adjust the implementation of relevant administrative regulations in Guangdong Province. From now on, the guarantee exemption policy will be implemented for Hong Kong and Macao motor vehicles that enter and leave the mainland in accordance with the policies of “Hong Kong cars go north” and “Macao cars go north”. (China Government Network)

【epidemic】

There are still “one size fits all” restrictions on the passage of trucks in some areas, and the Ministry of Communications proposes “five strict prohibitions”

Aiming at the problems of increasing the number of trucks and excessive control in some areas recently, which have affected the normal production and life of the masses, at a regular press conference on the morning of November 25, the Ministry of Transport put forward the “five strict prohibitions” , including the strict prohibition of “one size fits all” restrictions on terminal logistics distribution in closed areas, and the prohibition of restricting the passage of trucks on the grounds of waiting for nucleic acid test results. (Beijing News)

Qujing, Yunnan: “200,000 people were assigned a yellow code” has nothing to do with “opening a new nucleic acid company”

In response to the previous “the day before 200,000 people in Qujing were given yellow codes, a new nucleic acid testing company was opened”, on November 25, the Qujing City New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters responded that “200,000 people in Qujing were given yellow codes” and “Qujing Pangu Medical Testing Laboratory Co., Ltd. was registered and established” has no relationship. About 170,000 people in Qujing have been given yellow codes, and as of 24:00 on November 24, 146,000 people have been converted to green codes. (People’s Daily Client)

Guangzhou: There is no quiet arrangement, let alone a city closure plan

On November 25, at the press conference on Guangzhou’s epidemic prevention and control, Zhu Xiaoyi, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Department and director of the Municipal Information Office, said that recently, some citizens have seen rumors such as “Guangzhou will be silent” and “closed the city” on the Internet. “Entrusted by the Guangzhou Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, I would like to solemnly express to all citizens that there is no quiet arrangement in Guangzhou, let alone a plan to close the city. Please believe in the authoritative announcement!” Ma Congbo, deputy head of the Guangzhou Fire Rescue Detachment, emphasized For areas or places affected by the epidemic, obstacles on closed roads should be removed or opened in time to ensure the normal passage of firefighting vehicles; evacuation passages and safety exits in closed buildings should be opened in a timely and convenient manner to ensure evacuation of personnel. It should not be closed by means of welding, locking, etc.; if the exit of the isolated place is to be locked due to epidemic prevention and control, measures such as installing electronically controlled access control and special personnel on duty should be adopted to keep the life passageway unblocked at all times. (Beijing News)

【local】

Reconstruction of dilapidated old buildings in Beijing can appropriately increase the building scale as shared property housing or guaranteed rental housing

On November 25, the 45th meeting of the Standing Committee of the 15th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress voted to pass the “Beijing Urban Renewal Regulations”, which will come into effect on March 1 next year. The regulation clarifies that when rebuilding dilapidated buildings or simple buildings, the scale of the building can be appropriately increased as shared property housing or affordable rental housing on the premise of meeting the planning and safety requirements. (Beijing News)

Beijing: Accelerate the construction of centralized isolation places and shelter hospital reserves

On November 25, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. Xu Hejian, spokesperson of the Beijing Municipal Government, said that at present, the number of new cases of the epidemic in Beijing continues to grow at a high level, the number of cases in the society fluctuates, and the prevention and control situation is more severe and complicated. It is necessary to strengthen the management and service guarantee of shelter hospitals, adhere to the bottom line thinking, further accelerate the storage and construction of centralized isolation places and shelter hospitals, coordinate the allocation of space, facilities, materials, personnel and other resources, and do a good job in patient treatment and life service guarantee.

An infected person in Beijing asked for help to house a cat, attracting attention, official response

An infected person who was waiting to be transferred at the isolation point asked for help on social platforms and said that he was told that the pet cat traveling with him would be “harmless”. Afterwards, the reporter learned that the pet cat was finally transferred to the pet isolation point by the civil rescue team, and the current situation is normal. On November 25, the staff of the Shijingshan District Health and Health Commission called to respond to the matter, saying that they had received many inquiries about this matter. The Health and Health Commission mentioned in a recent meeting that pets should not be “harmless” treated, and It means that generally, the pets of quarantined persons or positive persons will be properly accommodated. (Beijing News)

【society】

The official notification video of the boy being bullied and forced to kneel and kowtow: it has been dealt with, it did not happen recently

Recently, a video circulated on the Internet showed that two young men beat and insulted a boy in the woods. One of the young men slapped the boy in the face several times, and the other tried to run a motorcycle over the boy’s legs. At the end of the video, a young man forces the boy to kneel and kowtow. At around 0:00 on November 25, Guyuan County issued a statement stating that the incident occurred on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The content of the video is true. The minors involved in the case were dealt with accordingly on July 28, and the guardians of both parties have understood each other. . (Beijing News)

A car decoration shop in Shanghai caught fire Tesla: There is no indication that it is related to Tesla vehicles

On November 25, in response to a fire at a car decoration shop in Jiading, Shanghai, Tesla responded that there is currently no indication that the cause of the incident is related to Tesla vehicles. It is reported that there are more than ten vehicles of various brands at the scene of the accident, and the local fire department has been involved in the investigation. For those who spread rumors, we reserve the right to pursue their legal responsibilities. (Beijing News)

【Finance】

The central bank decided to cut the deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions on December 5

To maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity, promote a steady decline in comprehensive financing costs, implement a package of policy measures to stabilize the economy, and consolidate the foundation for economic stability and upward growth, the People’s Bank of China decided to reduce the deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions by 0.25 percentage points on December 5, 2022 (Excluding financial institutions that have implemented a 5% deposit reserve ratio). After this reduction, the weighted average deposit reserve ratio of financial institutions is about 7.8%. (Beijing News)

Tesla recalls 10,127 domestic Model 3 electric vehicles

A few days ago, Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., in accordance with the requirements of the “Regulations on the Administration of the Recall of Defective Automobile Products” and the “Implementation Measures for the Regulations on the Administration of the Recall of Defective Automobile Products”, decided to recall the date of production from now on. Some imported Model 3 electric vehicles from January 12, 2019 to November 22, 2019, a total of 2,736; some domestic Model 3 electric vehicles with production dates from October 14, 2019 to September 26, 2022 Cars, a total of 10,127 vehicles. (Beijing News)

[style]

Tang Wei won Best Actress in the 43rd Korea Blue Dragon Awards

On the evening of November 25, the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Festival Awards ceremony was held in South Korea. The film “Determination to Break Up” directed by the famous Korean director Park Chan-wook won six awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Screenplay and Best Music. Tang Wei won the Best Actress Award and became the first foreign actress of the Blue Dragon Award. (Interface News)

Li Jingfei, the actor of Zhang Fei in the 94 version of Romance of the Three Kingdoms, died at the age of 65

The actor Li Jingfei who played Zhang Fei in “The Romance of the Three Kingdoms” died at 11:00 pm on November 24 at the age of 65 due to illness and medical treatment. Yu Yong, a special researcher at the Oral History Research Center of Nanjing University of the Arts, confirmed the news to the reporter. He said: “He (Li Jingfei) and his second brother Guan Yu (Lu Shuming) went to heaven together. In the past, Li Jingfei was not in good health. After his death, he was even more sad, Li Jingfei was admitted to the hospital for emergency treatment a few days ago, and now he has also left us.” (Beijing News)

【internationality】

Itaewon Stampede Accused South Korea’s Opposition Party Demands Yoon Suk-yue to Dismiss Minister of Administration and Security

South Korea’s largest opposition party, the Common Democratic Party Whip, Park Hong-geun, demanded on November 25 that Minister of Administration and Security Lee Sang-min take responsibility for the stampede that occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon-dong area at the end of last month, and urged President Yin Xiyue to relieve him of his duties. (CCTV News)

Canadian PM to testify in public inquiry into Emergency Act

On November 25, local time, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accepted a public inquiry hearing on the Emergency Act in Ottawa, the capital. Prior to this, many cabinet members had accepted the hearing. On February 14 this year, Trudeau announced his decision to activate the “Emergency Law” in response to the “Freedom Convoy” protests by truck drivers. This is the first time Canada has introduced the Emergency Act since the Emergency Act of 1988 replaced the War Measures Act. (CCTV News)

British nurses union plans first strike in over 100 years

According to a Reuters report, on November 25 local time, the Royal Nurses Association (RCN) stated that thousands of nurses will go on strike on December 15 and 20 to demand a raise. Karen, secretary-general of the Royal Nurses’ Association, said that since the government refused to formally negotiate, the union will hold its first strike in its 106-year history. (Beijing News)

