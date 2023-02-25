Source title: The Beijing section of the Yongding River starts spring water replenishment and strives to achieve full-year water supply throughout the year

Yesterday (February 24) at 8:00 am, the gate of Guanting Reservoir was raised, and the clear water rolled up billowing waves, rushing downstream along the river. Yesterday, the city fully launched the 2023 spring ecological water replenishment for the Beijing section of the Yongding River. The reporter learned from the Beijing Water Affairs Bureau that this year, the city plans to supply 430 million cubic meters of ecological water to the Beijing section of the Yongding River to help the entire Yongding River have water. The spring replenishment is expected to continue until this year’s flood season. Since 8 o’clock yesterday, the Guanting Reservoir has increased the flow of water to help the entire line of the Yongding River to flow.Photo courtesy of Beijing Water Affairs Bureau According to the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Water Affairs Bureau, the temperature in Japan has gradually risen recently. Considering the basic demand for water sources and the characteristics of natural hydrological rhythms in the recovery of water ecology in spring, combined with the overall arrangement of the Ministry of Water Resources’ 2023 Yongding River Water Volume Regulation Plan, the city will be released in February. On the 24th, the outflow flow of Guanting Reservoir was increased from 3 cubic meters per second to 10 cubic meters per second, and the ecological water replenishment work for the Beijing section of the Yongding River in spring 2023 was fully launched to connect with the ice-melting and opening of the Yongding River in an orderly manner to improve the effectiveness of ecological restoration . See also Hubei's high temperature of 44.3 degrees sets a new historical record and is hotter than Turpan - Latest News - cnBeta.COM This year, the city will coordinate various water sources such as diverting the Yellow River, centralized upstream water transfer, Guanting Reservoir, South-to-North Water Diversion and high-quality recycled water, and plans to replenish 430 million cubic meters of ecological water to the Beijing section of the Yongding River. At the same time, through the establishment of a “daily tracking, weekly analysis, and monthly consultation” monitoring and consultation mechanism, the dispatching method is further optimized, and the flow process of ecological water replenishment is dynamically adjusted according to the upstream water situation, so as to guarantee ten-days by day, months by ten days, and month by month. In the next season, we will strive to realize that the Yongding River has water throughout the year, further promote the coordinated restoration of the surface and underground, and promote the recovery of the ecological environment of rivers and lakes. In recent years, the city has further promoted the comprehensive management and ecological restoration of the Yongding River, and adhered to and deepened the management model of “wet river bottom, pull river channel, fixed river type, solid river beach, and ecological restoration”. Since 2019, about 1.4 billion cubic meters of ecological water has been replenished in the Beijing section of the Yongding River. The river form has been optimized and consolidated, the river connectivity has been significantly improved, the surface and underground have been restored synergistically, biodiversity has been further enriched, and the mother river of the capital has gradually returned to life. This year’s water replenishment will strengthen the fine-grained dynamic regulation and multi-dimensional monitoring and evaluation of the process, and continue to promote the restoration of “watery rivers, flowing rivers, ecological rivers, and healthy rivers.” See also In the fragile world of Giorgio Poi - Patrizio Ruviglioni

Yesterday (February 24) at 8:00 am, the gate of Guanting Reservoir was raised, and the clear water rolled up billowing waves, rushing downstream along the river. Yesterday, the city fully launched the 2023 spring ecological water replenishment for the Beijing section of the Yongding River. The reporter learned from the Beijing Water Affairs Bureau that this year, the city plans to supply 430 million cubic meters of ecological water to the Beijing section of the Yongding River to help the entire Yongding River have water. The spring replenishment is expected to continue until this year’s flood season.

Since 8 o’clock yesterday, the Guanting Reservoir has increased the flow of water to help the entire line of the Yongding River to flow.Photo courtesy of Beijing Water Affairs Bureau

According to the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Water Affairs Bureau, the temperature in Japan has gradually risen recently. Considering the basic demand for water sources and the characteristics of natural hydrological rhythms in the recovery of water ecology in spring, combined with the overall arrangement of the Ministry of Water Resources’ 2023 Yongding River Water Volume Regulation Plan, the city will be released in February. On the 24th, the outflow flow of Guanting Reservoir was increased from 3 cubic meters per second to 10 cubic meters per second, and the ecological water replenishment work for the Beijing section of the Yongding River in spring 2023 was fully launched to connect with the ice-melting and opening of the Yongding River in an orderly manner to improve the effectiveness of ecological restoration .

This year, the city will coordinate various water sources such as diverting the Yellow River, centralized upstream water transfer, Guanting Reservoir, South-to-North Water Diversion and high-quality recycled water, and plans to replenish 430 million cubic meters of ecological water to the Beijing section of the Yongding River. At the same time, through the establishment of a “daily tracking, weekly analysis, and monthly consultation” monitoring and consultation mechanism, the dispatching method is further optimized, and the flow process of ecological water replenishment is dynamically adjusted according to the upstream water situation, so as to guarantee ten-days by day, months by ten days, and month by month. In the next season, we will strive to realize that the Yongding River has water throughout the year, further promote the coordinated restoration of the surface and underground, and promote the recovery of the ecological environment of rivers and lakes.

In recent years, the city has further promoted the comprehensive management and ecological restoration of the Yongding River, and adhered to and deepened the management model of “wet river bottom, pull river channel, fixed river type, solid river beach, and ecological restoration”. Since 2019, about 1.4 billion cubic meters of ecological water has been replenished in the Beijing section of the Yongding River. The river form has been optimized and consolidated, the river connectivity has been significantly improved, the surface and underground have been restored synergistically, biodiversity has been further enriched, and the mother river of the capital has gradually returned to life. This year’s water replenishment will strengthen the fine-grained dynamic regulation and multi-dimensional monitoring and evaluation of the process, and continue to promote the restoration of “watery rivers, flowing rivers, ecological rivers, and healthy rivers.”