The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei linkage starts the consumption season and presses the “fast forward button” for market recovery

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-02 17:49

CCTV News: Prioritize the recovery and expansion of consumption, and enhance the fundamental role of consumption in economic development. This year, Hebei Province and Beijing and Tianjin will join hands to create a consumption-promoting platform that runs throughout the year and benefits the people. At the same time, we will actively make use of superior resources in various places, make every effort to create innovations in consumption scenarios, and press the “fast forward button” for the recovery of the consumption market.

A few days ago (February 28), the “2023 National Consumption Promotion Month and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Consumption Season” event sponsored by the governments of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei was officially launched.

This year, Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei will coordinate characteristic resources such as commerce, culture, and tourism, and work together to create a consumption-promoting platform of “coordinated development, diversified integration, and model innovation”. Shopping, tourism and leisure, sports and fitness and other multi-level and diversified consumption needs of consumers.