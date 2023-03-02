Home News The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei linkage launched the consumption season and pressed the “fast forward button” for market recovery_Hangzhou Net
News

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei linkage launched the consumption season and pressed the “fast forward button” for market recovery_Hangzhou Net

by admin
The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei linkage launched the consumption season and pressed the “fast forward button” for market recovery_Hangzhou Net

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei linkage starts the consumption season and presses the “fast forward button” for market recovery

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-02 17:49

CCTV News: Prioritize the recovery and expansion of consumption, and enhance the fundamental role of consumption in economic development. This year, Hebei Province and Beijing and Tianjin will join hands to create a consumption-promoting platform that runs throughout the year and benefits the people. At the same time, we will actively make use of superior resources in various places, make every effort to create innovations in consumption scenarios, and press the “fast forward button” for the recovery of the consumption market.

A few days ago (February 28), the “2023 National Consumption Promotion Month and Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Consumption Season” event sponsored by the governments of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei was officially launched.

This year, Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei will coordinate characteristic resources such as commerce, culture, and tourism, and work together to create a consumption-promoting platform of “coordinated development, diversified integration, and model innovation”. Shopping, tourism and leisure, sports and fitness and other multi-level and diversified consumption needs of consumers.

Source: CCTV Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei
See also  S'cios sold out over the weekend in Quero: the restart of the festivals was a success

You may also like

Ski: Pichler forced to give up on the...

Can ticks kill a dog? See how to...

Smeraldina is confirmed as the best mineral water...

Lifting of the embargo on Medimás puts the...

Football and false invoices, all acquitted except Moggi...

They order the arrest of the mayor of...

Press Release｜Provincial Department of Transportation: Extend bus service...

Sergio Resinovich insists, exhume the body of Liliana...

Air Force arranged planes to help Viva Air...

Migrant shipwreck: Occhiuto, thank you President Mattarella –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy