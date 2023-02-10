Due to the rumors from the different sectors and the concern of the Belumbrense communities, due to an alleged cessation of activities, the Belén de Umbría Volunteer Fire Department, through Major Ulises Escobar, made public opinion aware of the initial proposal that the municipal administration did to them.

After an evaluation and a proposal made by the two entities, a figure was established for the resources requested by the fire department, as it is, the budget for this 2023 is awaiting approval by the municipal administration.

However, the Belén de Umbría Fire Department clarifies that the current administration has always shown its unrestricted support, in order to maintain its operation since the first weeks of the year, as can be seen in the box.

Values ​​contracted with the fire brigade of Belén de Umbría

Between the years 2020 and 2022

YEAR CONTRACT No. SIGNED THE MONTHLY CONTRIBUTION VALUE

2020 Contract No. 030/2020 January 17, 2020 $165,000,000 $13,750,000

2021 Contract No. 012/2021 February 2, 2021 $165,000,000 $15,000,000

2022 Contract No. 039/2022 January 25, 2022 $214,000,000 $19,100,000

Likewise, the entity affirms that the provision of services in comprehensive fire management, rescue care preparations in all its modalities and incidents with hazardous materials has been maintained, on a voluntary basis, and that it is not true, that the entity It is closed for the provision of these services.

In turn, he clarifies that in the three years of the mayor’s management, the engineer Jesús Antonio Bermúdez, they have always kept the doors open to friendly dialogue and consultation, there has been respect, accompaniment and agreements have been reached that have benefited to the two entities.