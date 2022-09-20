The solidarity caravan of the Belluno Civil Protection has left for the Marches. A dozen volunteers will work in the province of Ancona to lend a hand to the rescue system, after the terrible weather event that caused victims and damage. The civil protection groups of Auronzo, Ana Belluno, Aib Sospirolo and Antelao di Pieve di Cadore responded to the request for activation by the Veneto Region. The mobile column of the national Ana also moved at the same time, with contingents from the Belluno and Feltre groups.

On Monday, September 19, the required equipment was prepared (excavators with log grabs, mini-loaders, dump trucks, pumps and forest fire protection modules), then on Tuesday 20 at 6 the mobile column was set in motion. For a week it will be operational in Senigallia, where he had already served in May 2014.

“Our Civil Protection is always at the forefront, ready to lend a hand where it is needed in times of need,” says the provincial delegate councilor Mattia Gosetti. «The request from the Region of about ten equipped volunteers was answered in a very short time. The solidarity that we experienced in the days of Vaia on the part of the Marche Civil Protection, and also on the occasion of the great snowfalls of 2013-14, is an inexhaustible engine ».

«And today – as on other occasions – we have the opportunity to reciprocate, in the awareness that this is the best way to get up and restore dignity to a strongly tried territory. Thanks to our volunteers for their commitment ».