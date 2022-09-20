Home News The Belluno Civil Protection on the march towards the Marche
News

The Belluno Civil Protection on the march towards the Marche

by admin
The Belluno Civil Protection on the march towards the Marche

The solidarity caravan of the Belluno Civil Protection has left for the Marches. A dozen volunteers will work in the province of Ancona to lend a hand to the rescue system, after the terrible weather event that caused victims and damage. The civil protection groups of Auronzo, Ana Belluno, Aib Sospirolo and Antelao di Pieve di Cadore responded to the request for activation by the Veneto Region. The mobile column of the national Ana also moved at the same time, with contingents from the Belluno and Feltre groups.

On Monday, September 19, the required equipment was prepared (excavators with log grabs, mini-loaders, dump trucks, pumps and forest fire protection modules), then on Tuesday 20 at 6 the mobile column was set in motion. For a week it will be operational in Senigallia, where he had already served in May 2014.

“Our Civil Protection is always at the forefront, ready to lend a hand where it is needed in times of need,” says the provincial delegate councilor Mattia Gosetti. «The request from the Region of about ten equipped volunteers was answered in a very short time. The solidarity that we experienced in the days of Vaia on the part of the Marche Civil Protection, and also on the occasion of the great snowfalls of 2013-14, is an inexhaustible engine ».

«And today – as on other occasions – we have the opportunity to reciprocate, in the awareness that this is the best way to get up and restore dignity to a strongly tried territory. Thanks to our volunteers for their commitment ».

See also  Treviso, a record class at Canova: 15 centini. That's who I am

You may also like

Covid, the bulletin in Fvg: 795 new cases,...

Cold air is coming, Wuhan’s high temperature dropped...

Dear energy, this is how the bonus for...

Antonia Caruso: imaginative spokesperson – Valentina Pigmei

Locana, 110 volunteers at the Aib exercise

Draghi’s speech in New York: what he said...

Flood Marche, Civil Protection of Treviso to the...

Chef Albert Carollo died, he was 42 years...

The Friulian Chiara Davanzo second classified in the...

Belluno, overturned truck in Marisiga, road closed for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy