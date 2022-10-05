“The Teatri Foundation is not an investee company, it has its own management and financial autonomy”. This is reiterated by the president of the institution Tiziana Pagani Cesa, after having learned only from our newspaper that the mayor De Pellegrin has chosen her successor. It will be Massimo Ferigutti. “But our statute is clear: the outgoing council remains in office until the budget is approved,” says Pagani Cesa. “Redefining the current structure of the management body of the Teatri Foundation at this point of the year would not allow the necessary operational continuity to be given to the cultural initiatives already agreed and those set up for the immediate future, with the concrete risk of serious detriment , both in terms of material damage and image damage, for the subjects involved “.

Words that the president of the Foundation wrote in a letter, addressed to the mayor Oscar De Pellegrin, to the deputy mayor Paolo Gamba and to the councilor for culture Raffaele Addamiano, immediately after the publication by the Municipality of the notice for the collection of candidacies for the presidency of the Foundation. It was the end of July. “And even on that occasion I learned about it from the press,” Pagani Cesa continues.

In the letter, the president recalls the great amount of work carried out in recent weeks by the management board, “with the express endorsement of the mayor and the councilor for culture,” she specifies. “Oltre le pette” was organized, including the “AlpiMagia” exhibition; the annual contribution to be attributed to the three members of the theatrical residence was determined; an agreement was signed with relative funding for two operas and a symphonic concert with the Dolomiti Symphonia association; an agreement was signed with Arteven for three high-level dance performances; the agreement with Scuole in Rete was renewed for a series of civil theater performances for high school students; the collaboration with the Teatro Stabile di Vicenza has been confirmed. This is why redefining the structure of the management board at this stage, with the season at the start, risks undermining its continuity and worries the president.

Which recalls article 10 of the Articles of Association: “The management board remains in office for three years and is renewable. The outgoing board remains in office until the date of approval of the financial statements for the current year on the expiry date of its appointment “. “I waited months, I had meetings with the mayor and now I learn from the newspaper that we will be replaced,” he concludes. “The Foundation does not function as a subsidiary company, it is a private entity and must be taken into account”.