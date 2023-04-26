The bench of the Chief Justice was suddenly delisted

Islam Abad : The bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial was suddenly delisted in the Supreme Court. 12 cases were scheduled for hearing before the bench today.

The bench of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has been suddenly delisted and all the cases scheduled for hearing before the bench have also been delisted. The Registrar Supreme Court has issued a notification to delist the cases.

Justice Jamal Mandukhel and Justice Athar Minullah were also included in the bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan, 12 cases were scheduled for hearing before this bench today.