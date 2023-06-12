The Benedetti effect

Colombia has not yet finished passing process 8,000 with the Ernesto Samper campaign, penetrated by money from drug trafficking, interceptions, murders, purchase of parliamentarians and journalists; still less, the campaigns of Andrés Pastrana and Álvaro Uribe, financed by paramilitaries as Salvatore Mancuso recently confessed; nor the financing, which came later, with the corrupt firm Odebrecht to the Santos campaign; nor the ‘Ñeñepolítica’ scandal in the disastrous Duque government; and we are already in another storm of unsuspected dimensions, this time in the Petro campaign; on account of some controversial audios by Armando Benedetti, a well-known politician, trickster and right-hand man of the campaign, in which he talks about alleged illegal financing for the campaign on the coast.

“…a man who got $15,000 million and now…. Get ready because at any moment I claim my political space and don’t do it so they can see, and if you think it’s a threat, it’s a threat and if you want to record it, record it, I explode because yesterday you mistreated me like shit and that didn’t come to you makes Benedetti…” Undoubtedly, shocking and revealing statements that cause a stir throughout the country and in which, in addition, employee pranks appear, especially the son’s nanny, by Laura Sarabia, chief of staff and trusted adviser to the President, presumably coming from the Presidency of the Republic itself, a very delicate situation because 4 officers involved remain silent and the fifth appeared dead in strange circumstances, Colonel Óscar Darío Dávila, head of the presidency outpost and who would have received the order to To kick the babysitter, with these words that he said before his death to the magazine Cambio, everything is clear: “I cannot pronounce myself before this… Humm, rather, they finish me.” A hypothesis that needs to be clarified and that leaves the Petro government in a very bad light, who in a speech at Carrera 7, the day of the marches in favor of his reforms, which, among others, were not what was expected, emphatically said that his government did not suck. But it is clear that there is a catch here and what is happening indicates that yes, what they did with the babysitter to recover the money stolen from Laura Sarabia’s house, got out of hand. If this is verified, it would be a brutal blow for the President, who entrenched himself in the radicalism of the left and begins to see enemies everywhere, the truth is that in his first year in government he has made blunders and today, It has disappointed many people who yearn for a real change.

What is coming will not be easy, faced with the powers, especially with the Prosecutor’s Office, which has a golden opportunity to say goodbye, discovering who a month ago was the most powerful woman in the country, but at this moment she is practically cornered, hidden and nervous and with former ambassador Benedetti, outside the country, not knowing if he is coming back or not and very affected by the unfair treatment of President Petro, who once again shows that when he is facing a storm that splashes him, he stands out quickly, even if they helped him with his political achievements. He did the same to Juan Carlos Montes, the famous adviser who delivered the money in bags and whom he later did not remember, today he is in exile and not knowing what to do, for the time being silent, so as not to be immersed in more problems.

In this case, Benedetti has several options and the most indicated may be to speak with the US authorities in exchange for benefits. But, in short, this scandal, which many have already called the process 15,000, detracts from the government’s legitimacy, especially when it comes to a president who was tearing his hair out on these delicate issues; In addition, they have exposed the way in which the last 6 presidential campaigns have moved, with dark interests that always come to light. @JACOBOSOLANOC