The beneficiaries of the new super cycles – SAP, Defense Metals, Hut 8 Mining

Every new innovation takes time and is not protected from delays. This can be clearly seen in the example of listed renewable energy companies. At the beginning of the new decade, these were adorned with advance praise, but the lack of sales and profits quickly brought disillusionment. The fact that this sector will assert itself in the long term as a result of the energy transition is likely to be counteracted. The situation is similar with artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.

