The Benefits and Skepticism Surrounding Cuba’s Bankarization Process

Cuba Takes Steps Towards Cashless Economy, Sparks Skepticism Among Citizens

The head of Economy and Planning of Cuba, Alejandro Gil Fernández, has expressed optimism about the benefits that will arise from the current bankarization process in the country. Gil Fernández firmly believes that the move towards digital banking will significantly benefit the population, especially in the face of the ongoing cash shortage on the island.

While addressing the media, Gil Fernández emphasized that the new program does not entail the removal of cash; rather, it aims to expedite the transition towards cashless transactions. He stated, “Bank access is necessary and benefits the population. The objective is to advance, more quickly, in the conditions to make collections and payments without using cash. This is an important step in the computerization of the country.”

Seen as a response to the economic crisis that Cuba is currently experiencing, this move will encourage various centers and ministries to conduct their operations solely using digital channels. Notably, the country’s tourism sector already exclusively accepts electronic payments through the available payment gateways.

However, the Cuban population has greeted this announcement with mixed reactions. On various social media platforms, skepticism regarding the effectiveness of the new banking measures has become evident. Many citizens are questioning whether there have been any tests to assess the efficiency of these measures and whether previous economic programs have failed to address the underlying issues. Concerns about inflation and the rearrangements made to the economy have further fueled doubt among the population.

In particular, a Facebook user raised the question of cash circulation on the island, saying, “Cash is not eliminated… It sounds like ‘it’s not that everything is going to happen to MLC’… Do you remember Gil?”

Another criticism reflecting the overall sentiment of uncertainty surrounds the gradual process of computerization in Cuba. Despite attempts to digitize various aspects of the country, such as TV, frequent power outages continue to pose significant challenges.

While Gil Fernández remains optimistic about the benefits of bankarization, it is clear that skepticism and concerns persist among the public. As the government pushes forward with its plans to digitize the economy and reduce reliance on cash, the effectiveness and impact of these measures remain to be seen.

In a tweet, Gil Fernández reiterated the government’s stance, stating, “Bancarization is necessary and benefits the population. As explained, cash is not removed. The objective is to advance, more quickly, in the conditions to make collections and payments without using cash, which is an important step in the computerization of the country.”

As Cuba embarks on this path towards a cashless future, it faces the challenge of addressing the concerns and skepticism of its citizens, while ensuring that the benefits of bankarization truly materialize.

