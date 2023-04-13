– In the rationalist embrace of Palazzo della Libertà returned to citizenship, an exhibition offers a reflection on the future of Bergamo and its territory through multiple possible voices and gazes.From 13 April to 17 September BERGAMO ’23. visions for a present futurecurated by Luca Molinari with Federica Rasenti, promoted by the Municipality of Bergamo in partnership with Ance Bergamo and Plenitude, Eni’s Benefit Society, invites you to discover (or rediscover) the urban space already included in some completed projects and in the many still in progress .In this dialogue between past, present and future, three stages narrate Bergamo between architecture and society, inviting the public to an experience of knowledge.Inside the building built from 1937 to 1940 to a design by Alziro Bergonzo to become the local headquarters of the National Fascist Party in place of the old hospital of San Marco, the visitor is invited on a journey through the architecture of the Bergamo area. The itinerary winds between the ground floor and the first floor of the building, thanks to the set-up created by the PioveneFabi studio.

BERGAMO ’23. visions for a present future © Davide Rapp

In the atrium, the totemic elements that form an abstract composition dialogue with the photographic portraits taken by the photographer Filippo Romano and printed in real scale. In the second room, the frescoes that tell the story of the Bergamo area and an imposing sundial dialogue with the partly unpublished images of Bergamo taken by Gabriele Basilico in 1998. These photographs trace a sort of horizon line that separates the Bergamo of the past from the city ​​to come. Upstairs, a minimal set-up leaves room for the experience of discovering a place that was inaccessible until recently. The building, which is still in limbo between abandonment and reuse on this floor, contains the three videos signed by the video artist Davide Rapp and the documents extracted from the Bergamo Territorial Government Plan, which illustrate the direction taken by the administration in the imagine the future city.

This path conceived as a pop event, which sees alternating portraits, well-known architectures and anonymous buildings, original drawings, projects, also becomes a space destined to welcome discussion, debate and work activities participated by the many local communities, a useful laboratory to offer tools for understanding the transformations that will allow Bergamo to face environmental, social and economic challenges.



BERGAMO ’23. visions for a present future © Filippo Romano

“The challenge of this exhibition – explains Luca Molinari – is to tell Bergamo in its present-future to a vast audience of citizens and onlookers, to make them understand the important transformations that are taking place and which will partially change the face of its metropolitan territory . We have chosen to organize the exhibition around heterogeneous materials that mix photography, architectural drawings, video and graphics and more, to ensure that anyone can understand the ongoing processes and their destiny”.

The exhibition, with free admission, can be visited from Thursday to Sunday from 11 to 19.

Read also:

• Yayoi Kusama lands in Bergamo with a spectacular Infinity room