The Berrechid Regional Directorate celebrates the path of a manager that spanned forty years

News

by admin
​​Electronic Science – Samir Zaradi

The Khaled Bin Al-Walid High School in the municipality of Awlad Abbou in the Berrechid region celebrated its director, Mr. Abdel Wahed Awael, who is about to retire after a tender career that crossed the threshold of forty years.

The joyful ceremony hosted by the qualifying high school rehab included a group of educational and educational frameworks, in addition to Hassan Belali, the regional director of education, primary education and sports in Berrechid, Noureddine Orabi, member of the Scientific Council, the Pasha and the Khalifa in the municipality, and a group of acquaintances and relatives who refused but to share the stages of this event with The principal of the secondary school, and with Mr. Mohamed Boukhal, a professor of physical education who is about to retire.

It was also attended by distinguished cultural, artistic and educational personalities from the Director’s friends who made pilgrimages from various cities in order to attend the honoring activities.

During this celebration, valuable testimonies about the path of Mr. Abdel Wahed Awail, who carried the torch from 1982 to 2023 with all dedication, honesty and responsibility to serve education and school space during all the various tasks that he managed.

