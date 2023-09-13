The best 10 towns to see near Rimini — idealista/news

Rimini is known for being the capital of Romagna Riviera: the city overlooking the Adriatic, in fact, offers services, culture and entertainment to those who want to enjoy the sea. However, the hinterland also deserves special attention – here you will find villages and towns with centuries-old history. Among rolling hills and castles you will forget the urban noises and immerse yourself in another dimension. Then find out what they are the best 10 towns to see near Rimini inland.

Santarcangelo di Romagna

Just 10 kilometers from Rimini you will find Santarcangelo di Romagna, a charming village known for its cobbled streets and pastel-coloured houses. This place offers a unique experience, despite being just a few steps from the sea

The charm of Santarcangelo di Romagna lies in its rich history and culture. The first thing to see is definitely Piazza Ganganelli, where you will find a huge arch dedicated to Pope Clement XIV. Its streets are home to a number of historic buildings, including the so-called Bell and the Malatesta Fortress. Don’t forget to visit the Button Museum, one of a kind, which celebrates the art of button manufacturing. Finally, every year the town hosts the International Theater Festival in Piazza o Santarcangelo dei Teatri.

Santarcangelo is in a privileged position: in a few minutes by car you can reach the beaches of Rimini and relax on the beach after a day of discovery.

Montegridolfo

Nestled in the hills of Emilia-Romagna, Montegridolfo is a small medieval village that transports you back in time. Its cobbled streets and stone houses tell stories of a distant past, while the surrounding landscapes offer breathtaking views of the Italian countryside.

One of the highlights of Montegridolfo is its castello, an imposing structure that dominates the landscape. At its foot you will find a fascinating museum which houses a series of historical artefacts from the Second World War. Don’t forget to visit the church of San Roccoanother important landmark of the country.

Montegridolfo is located on the border between Emilia-Romagna and Marche, which means that to enjoy a swim in the sea you can either choose to go to the area of Catholic or Pesaro.

San Leo

San Leo is a town hidden in the hills of Emilia-Romagna. This charming medieval village offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding countryside and mountains.

Il Fort of San Leo it is one of the main points of interest. Built on a rocky outcrop, the fortress is an impressive example of medieval military architecture. Inside, you can explore the ancient rooms, admire the frescoes and enjoy spectacular views from the watchtower. The village of San Leo is also famous for its Romanesque cathedral dedicated to San Leone.

After taking a walk through the narrow streets of the village, you will also be able to return towards the sea. San Leo is about 33 kilometers from Rimini, where you can spend the afternoon on the beach.

Montefiore Conca

Just over 25 kilometers from Rimini, Montefiore Conca is a little jewel that will make you feel as if you’ve gone back in time. This charming village is dominated by its imposing castelloonce the residence of the Malatesta family.

Walking through the narrow cobbled streets, you will be captivated by the tranquility and timeless charm of Montefiore Conca. The village offers breathtaking views of the surrounding valley, making it a perfect place for a relaxing walk. Don’t forget to visit Church of San Paoloa splendid example of fourteenth-century architecture.

Even in this case, you will need to take a short car trip to reach the sea. The closest coastal municipality, as the crow flies, is Cattolica, just 16 kilometers away.

Longiano

Longiano fascinates given the perfect preservation of its historic centre, which almost seems to have stopped in time. It is a place of culture as the events here are very frequent and of high quality. On the border with the province of Rimini, it is easily reachable by car.

The Rocca Malatestiana dominates the town from above, offering a panoramic view of the valley below. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the Petrella Theatre, a true jewel of Italian theatrical architecture. Furthermore, Longiano is famous for its numerous museumsincluding the Tito Balestra Foundation, which houses one of the most important contemporary art collections in Romagna.

From here you can also quickly reach the beaches of the Rivierain particular Bellaria-Igea Marina is among the closest municipalities as the crow flies.

Verucchio

Verucchio, a charming village located on a hill overlooking the Val Marecchia, is another unmissable place near Rimini. This ancient village still retains many of its medieval features, including the imposing city walls and the ancient Rocca Malatestiana.

Walking through the narrow paved streets, you will be able to admire the stone houses and historic churches, while the breathtaking view of the valley below will leave you breathless. Don’t miss the opportunity to visit the Civic Archaeological Museumwhich houses a rich collection of finds dating back to the Etruscan civilisation.

Verucchio is connected to Rimini via the SP 258: with this road in approx 30 minutes you can be back in the capital: here the choice of places to swim is almost infinite.

say hello

Saludecio, also called village of murals thanks to street art works, it is rich in history and culture. Not to mention that it offers a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside.

Start the tour from Church of San Biagio, an example of Romanesque architecture with important works of art inside. Also not to be missed Porta Marina, which takes its name from the fact that it is oriented towards the sea. It dates back to the 14th century, when it was built by the Malatesta lords.

Saludecio is located further south than Rimini, which means that to reach the coast you will have to get to Cattolica or Misano Adriatico via the provincial roads in the area.

Pennabilli

Nestled in the hills of the Romagna Apennines, Pennabilli is definitely worth a visit. This charming village is known for its cobbled streets, picturesque stone buildings and stunning panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

You could start your visit from the widespread museum The Places of the Soul, imagined by Tonino Guerra. The works are in fact scattered throughout the village. Given their fantastic character, it is one of the things to see near Rimini with children. Also, don’t miss the opportunity to visit the natural History Museumwhich hosts photographic exhibitions on the surrounding park and beyond.

Pennabilli is located between Emilia-Romagna and Marche. If after a day spent exploring you want to return to the coast, Rimini is among the closest coastal places.

Poggio Torriana

Immersed in nature and with a breathtaking view of the surrounding hills, Poggio Torriana is a few steps from Rimini. This charming village is known for its narrow, winding streets, traditional stone buildings and the peaceful atmosphere that pervades it.

One of the highlights of Poggio Torriana is certainly the Montebello Castle, an imposing medieval structure that dominates the landscape. From there, you can enjoy panoramic views of the valley below and listen to age-old legends. Don’t forget to also visit the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Saianoa place of silence and spirituality.

Only 20 kilometers separate Poggio Torriana from Rimini. Upon your return to the city you will be able to enjoy a beautiful sunset on the beaches in the areasuch as Viserba or Torre Pedrera.

San Giovanni in Marignano

San Giovanni in Marignano is a place full of charm and history not far from the coast. One of the main points of interest is the Via XX Settembre, the main street of the center from which the numerous alleys branch off. Here you can also see the ancient ones grain pits of the Malatesta family.

San Giovanni in Marignano also offers a variety of cultural events and festivals throughout the year, including The Night of the Witchesan event that celebrates local art and culture with street performances, live music and delicious traditional dishes.

The incredible proximity to the coast and the sea also makes the visit a must. San Giovanni in Marignano is located just 5 kilometers from the center of Cattolicaa place renowned for its long beaches and the Aquarium.

