The best book on physical activity for osteoarthritis – Scientific news.it

In the gym with osteoarthritis is a book published by Tecniche Nuove in 2016.



In the gym with osteoarthritis

This illustrated book provides guidance on how to combat the prevalent disease of arthritis through physical activity, exercise and sports. It offers a simple and direct approach to creating a personalized movement plan consisting of individual gymnastics, physiotherapy and sports activities adapted to the needs of each person. Written by Marco Lanzetta, hand surgeon and international consultant at the National Arthritis Center, the book recommends specific regimens based on disease severity, anatomical location, and patient characteristics.

According to an Amazon user, the book offers valuable and clear explanations, providing significant insights into understanding issues related to arthritis. Another user says the book contains numerous exercises for various joints, but points out that some may be difficult for older people with advanced arthritis. Overall, the book is a good starting point for beginners in the subject.

Form

TitleIn the gym with osteoarthritisISBN-13978-8848131254AuthorMarco LanzettaPublisherTecniche NuoveIllustrated Edition (9 June 2016)Pages123Formatflexible coverLanguageItalianReviewsyou seeSubjects

disease together; arthrosis; physical activity; gymnastics; sport; movement; exercises; physical therapy; arthritic patients; hand surgery; National Osteoarthritis Center; movement plan; elderly people; physiotherapist; joint pain.

Prezzo

FAQ

What are the recommended activities to combat osteoarthritis?

The book illustrates how to set up a movement plan consisting of individual gymnastics, physiotherapy and sports activities according to everyone’s needs.

What are the specific schemes proposed in the book?

Specific schemes are proposed which include work to be done at home or in the gym, advice on the best sporting activity and an exercise plan to be agreed with your physiotherapist.

Are the movements proposed in the book suitable for elderly people with advanced osteoarthritis?

According to an Amazon review, some exercises require complex movements that can be difficult for older people with advanced osteoarthritis. It is suggested to include more exercises suitable for home and more suitable for the elderly.

What are users on Amazon saying about the book?

According to reviews on Amazon, some users find the book helpful and provides helpful and easy-to-follow advice, while others find that the exercises aren’t always clearly explained and some just can’t do them.

What can you do to fight osteoarthritis even without going to the gym?

According to the book, osteoarthritis doesn’t have to force immobility. Physical activities such as dancing, gardening or exercising can be done at home.

What are your opinions on the exercises proposed in the book?

According to some reviews on Amazon, some users find the exercises out of reach for older people with serious osteoarthritis problems, while others find them useful and well explained.

Who might be interested in this book?

This book may be of interest to the following categories of people: physical therapists, physicians, osteoarthritis patients, fitness enthusiasts, personal trainers, rehabilitation specialists, sports coaches, healthcare professionals, active seniors, and individuals interested in improving their joint health.

What can I search to find similar books?

Share this article

Search for other books on the site

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

