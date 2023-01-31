The best choir in the world is presented in Bogotá, time to go for free

angie



January 30, 2023 – 11:40 PM

The Great Concert for La Paz will be held on the multipurpose stage Coliseo Livewhere the Coro Gracias de South Korea for Colombia, known as the best choir in the world. The event will take place hand in hand with the IYF – International Youth Fraternity.

The commitment of the Coro Gracias, has a crucial role in music, it was founded in 2000 and has relentlessly pursued excellence in the art of classical music; It has become a trending and renowned choir worldwide.

The event will take place on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 6:30 p.m., on this occasion the entrance will be totally free, with a maximum capacity of 10 thousand people; Colosseum Live will open its doors at 4:00 p.m., people who wish to attend can download their ticket on the taquillalive page.

Regarding the choice of the stage, Miguel Caballero, General Director of Coliseo Live emphasized: “The venue was chosen for its qualities in terms of its unique acoustic conditioning, which is not presented in any other venue in the country, thus complying with the necessary specifications to vibrate with the musical proposal that this great event brings with it.show and provide an unprecedented experience for everyone who wants to attend.”

The Coro Gracias has an extensive repertoire; from Renaissance to Modern, through folk music and songs from numerous countries, to sacred music, which is the essence of choral music, it is incorporating all genres of famous choral music from all over the world.

Every year, the Choir holds a large number of concerts, featuring world-class musicians, recitals, Christmas Cantatas tours, special performances at world youth camps, and free outdoor concerts for the community. In addition, they perform charity concerts and promote non-governmental cultural exchange in the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Africa.

Lhe initiative is carried out within the framework of the IYF World Camp to be held in Bogotá from January 30 to February 2, 2023, a space where master lectures aimed at changing mentality, international dance, sports and educational activities.