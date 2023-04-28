The best compositions sound in Unpublished Song

Inspiration is on the surface at the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival. In the Inédita Vallenata Song contest, in its first round, songs dedicated to the honoree Luis Enrique Martínez, to the family, to vallenato and in honor of this event that is a national and international reference are heard.

This year 60 songs are presented, of which 36 are paseos, 13 merengues, 7 sones and 4 puyas, and they are presented at the ‘Pedro Castro Monsalvo’ Livestock Fair Coliseum, where the atmosphere reflects the feelings generated by the Festival. Vallenato. The applicants were evaluated by Álvaro Cuello, Antonio Daza and Walter Arias.

Among the participants is Diomedes Dionisio Díaz, son of the Cacique of La Junta, Diomedes Díaz. With his charisma, he took the stage among the participants of the first group, interpreting the song he wrote, ‘Las Canciones de Luis Enrique’, in the air of merengue.

“It is a composition full of feeling in homage to a great teacher. I have always had the concern to participate in this category because it represents the essence of the Vallenato Festival. I did it with a lot of love and dedication, which is why I hope to win,” he said minutes after his presentation.

The support towards the participants is notorious during the event. Family and friends, with banners, t-shirts and caps, support their favorites amid applause and songs of good vibes.

Women this year again are present in the competition. His sweetness and inspiration, catch those present at the moment of interpreting the songs that in many cases are dedicated to ‘Pollo Vallenato’.

Among the participants are Elizabeth Ávila De la Ossa, a native of Chimichagua but daughter of Valledupar. She was presented with the ‘Blessed Seed’ walk, an honor to the value of the family, to its formation and its example to the new generations.

“Through this topic I ask parents to watch over their children and correct them, because if we educate our children in values ​​they will be an example tomorrow. For the composition, I was inspired by the same society, since today it is almost daily to see disintegrated homes and disoriented young people, ”said the composer, who is a nurse by profession and since she was a child she has liked composition.

He said that he has performed 19 times at the Vallenata Legend Festival, managing to be a finalist in one of them (2015), with the song ‘La que soñé’.

Pablo Baquero Pinto, a native of Manaure, Cesar, is also in competition and this time he performed with the song ‘Mariposita Jabá’, in the air of Merengue, a leisurely rhythm, but full of melancholy that transports anyone to the most beautiful of the vallenato folklore.

“Mariposita jaba, represents how loving they are, they represent freedom and the generation of life. “It is to honor the free, capable and transformative woman, since they are the best inspiration to compose vallenato songs.”

PANAMA AND SPAIN PRESENT

This year at the Vallenato Legend Festival, eight countries are present, among which is Panama, a country that seeks to intertwine two cultures through composition, song and melody.

The Panamanian composer Alessandro Ganci Cerrud, a native of the province of Los Santos, with 54 years of age, is distinguished by his elegant hat and white shirt, but also by his joy and pride in carrying the Panamanian flag in the World Capital of Vallenato .

It was shown with the ‘Vallenato’ walk, which highlights the similarity between vallenato and Panamanian culture, the mixture of feelings that music provokes and the brotherhood of two countries like Panama and Colombia”, he stated.

He is a doctor by profession, but his attachment to Vallenato folklore encouraged him to travel to Valledupar, in addition to the support of his son Stefano, who also participated in the Amateur Accordion category.

The song managed to set it to music with the backing of maestro Pello Lara from Sabanalarga, Atlántico, who was also in charge of assembling the group to appear in the contest. “The Vallenato Festival is a very beautiful experience, the atmosphere is full of music and joy, which is why I am going to promote this culture in my country so that many more Panamanians join this event.”

From the Canary Islands, Spain, Vicente Hernández, for the first time attends the contest, ensuring that his attachment to Vallenato music is from a very young age and he had the illusion of being part of the Vallenato Legend Festival.

“I got the help of maestro Andrés ‘Turco’ Gil, who helped me with the location of the musicians to give life to the song, with which I aspire to reach the crown.”

The Unpublished Vallenata Song Contest is the living struggle not to let the natural narrative of the usual vallenato die. In this, the contestant composers present songs that have not been recorded, with free themes and in any of the four vallenato airs (son, paseo, merengue and puya).

Today at 8:00 in the morning the appointment is in Plaza Alfonso López for the qualification to the second round, while tomorrow, Sunday, the semifinal will be in Los Algarrobillos park, where the finalists for the closing night in Vallenata Legend Park.

