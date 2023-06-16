Home » the best cotton producers rewarded – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
The best producers and groups of cotton producers (GPC) in the Savannah region were rewarded on June 14, 2023 by the New Cotton Company of Togo (NSCT). They benefited from recognitions and envelopes.

The producer Yakan Kodjo, the producer, Mohamed Sénira and the GPC Kouapante occupied the rank of best cotton growers in the Savannah region. They left with certificates of recognition, equipment and agricultural inputs.

In addition to the certificates, the 3 best GPCs each benefited from a financial envelope for the realization of a socio-economic work. They received respectively, according to rank, envelopes of 900,000F CFA, 700,000F CFA and 500,000F CFA.

In short, three best producers, three best female producers, three best groups of cotton producers in the region and 189 male and female producers from the seven prefectures were awarded. Two criteria are the basis of their selection: yield and quality of seed cotton. In addition to these main criteria, there are criteria such as, among others, the area, production, the rate of recovery of credits, the regularity in the holding of ordinary general meetings and the existence of legal documents from the group of cotton producers.

The objective of these recognitions, according to the organizers, is to encourage cotton growers and mobilize farmers to opt again for the cultivation of cotton, which is Togo’s second export product.

Seed cotton production for the 2022-2023 campaign in the region is 666 kg per hectare.

Atha Assan

