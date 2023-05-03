The best first home loan today May 3, 2023 — idealista/news

Reached in March 2023 the threshold of the average 4 percent (give to Abi), i interest rates on home loans are preparing for a new surge. In fact, tomorrow the ECB will probably decide on a new increase in interest rates, which will have repercussions on mortgage payments, which could cost up to two hundred euros more than last year, according to experts. But which mortgage should you choose to buy a house? Here’s where to find the best first home loan at fixed or variable rate today, May 3, 2023.

Interest rates on mortgages today, May 3, 2023

What are today’s mortgage interest rates? On 3 May 2023, rates on first home loans generally show slight decreases in both fixed and variable rates. The only maturity on the rise is that of the one-month Euribor. Here are in particular i mortgage interest rates of today:

The best first home loan today, May 3, 2023

What is the best first home loan under 36? For the purchase of a first home by a 35-year-old Milanese employee with an income of 2,600 euros per month and a property value of 200,000 euros, the best bank for a first home loan worth 100,000 euros and lasting 30 years today is:

Credit Agricole: Mutuo Credit Agricole Greenback, best fixed rate first home loan. Monthly installment 421 euros, tan 2.99%, taeg 3.22%, preliminary investigation costs 500 euros (zeroed for energy classes A, B, C), appraisal costs 159 euros.

Il best variable rate for a first home loan instead it is the following:

IngOrange variable rate mortgage: monthly installment 451 euros, tan 3.73%, taeg 3.92%, preliminary investigation costs 950 euros, appraisal costs 300 euros

Calculate your mortgage payment

With the idealist/mortgage simulator it is possible to calculate the average installment of the loan available today in the bank. Assuming a property price of 200 thousand euros and an initial capital of 70 thousand euros and a request for 130 thousand euros to be repaid over 30 years, the average floating rate available today it is 3.99 per cent with a monthly installment of 619 euros (excluding taxes and expenses), for a total cost including interest on 293.160 EUR. The average fixed rate available today is instead 3.50 per cent, with a monthly installment of 583 euros (excluding taxes and expenses), for a total cost including interest on 280.152 euro.