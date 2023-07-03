Home » The best fistball team, even in the open air
The best fistball team, even in the open air

The Nussbach fistball girls had already won the championship title in the hall in February, the double with the title win on the field was still in the way of the regular season winner with FBC Linz AG Urfahr. In any case, it was all set for an exciting finale on the lawn in Arnreit.

The final on the field between the girls from Union Haidlmair Schwingeschuh Nussbach and the women from Linz also developed into the thriller that everyone had been expecting. The girls from Nussbach got off to a good start, but then collapsed after winning the first two sets. The Kremstal women were always on the ball in spectacular rallies, but it was the women of the state capital who had pulled away 3:2 on the scoreboard and made the important point gains.

In a best-of-seven series, there was already fire on the roof for the women from Nussbach. “You always have to count on us, you can never write us off,” said coach Marco Salzberger after his girls, after a heart-stopping final in the seventh set, then used the match ball to win the set 14:12 and the bench, supervisors, officials and fans up stormed the field.

Previously, the Kremstal women had already had their backs to the wall in the sixth round, but consistently processed every serve until the score had recovered and changed. “We are overjoyed,” said Marlene Hieslmair, who was voted best player.

