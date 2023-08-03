The best foundation cream is within reach – Lääne Elu

Each person’s makeup routine is unique, and Apotheka Beauty specialists understand that each person has their own makeup preferences. Regardless of whether you like to emphasize the precision of the eyebrows, the decoration of the lips or the sparkle of the eyes, the foundation will always be the foundation of the makeup, with which you can create a beautiful and flawless final result.

Foundation is the foundation of everything

The role of the foundation is to hide skin flaws and even out the skin tone, which gives the face a fresh look and creates a good base for the rest of the makeup. In Estonia, over the years, foundation creams have become an important part of the beauty routine of women, as well as men, which has caused an increase in demand and led to the continuous development of the cosmetics industry.

The best foundation for you is the key to achieving a beautiful and flawless complexion. By finding the right product, you will also experience that the best foundation boosts your confidence and gives you a radiant look. And if there is a good base, IDUN Minerals achieves the desired result with the help of decorative cosmetics.

It is possible that the best choice for you is a suitable BB cream, CC cream or tinted sunscreen as an alternative to foundation. These variants are available in the assortment of several well-known drugstore cosmetics brands: BioNike, Avène and the popular brand Babé products

Where to start?

Whether it’s your first step or you’re already a seasoned user, finding the best foundation for your skin is important. This may take time, so we recommend consulting a pharmacist if necessary. You need to pay attention to factors such as skin type, shade selection and coverage. It is important to distinguish whether you have dry, sensitive, oily or mature skin, because different skin types have different recommendations.

It’s definitely not worth discarding foundation cream with the thought that you don’t need makeup. Make-up doesn’t have to be just decorative, a painting on the face. Makeup can also be a way to protect and care for your skin. But the prerequisite for this is that you have found a solution with a suitable texture and properties, that is, that you know how to choose a foundation.

The best foundation for dry skin is rather liquid or creamy and has a moisturizing effect. For oily skin, the best choice is a foundation that is water-based, not oil-based. With mature skin, it is important to avoid foundations with too heavy a texture, which can collect in wrinkles. For people with sensitive skin, the composition of products is more important than usual. Avène, a brand of dermatocosmetics with hypoallergenic ingredients, and their BB cream, for example, are very good for such skin.

Basic knowledge never changes

The best foundation is the one that feels natural and light when applied. Even if you want to find a foundation with the best coverage, there are solutions that provide enough coverage in just one or two applications. In this way, even the best long-lasting foundation cream with strong coverage remains light enough, does not clog pores and does not cause skin problems.

According to many experts, the best natural foundation is mineral foundation. High-quality mineral cosmetics allow the skin to breathe, hide minor beauty flaws and even out the skin tone. Thanks to its mineral composition, it is also suitable for those who have a harder time finding suitable cosmetic products due to their sensitive skin.

Mineral cosmetics – powdered minerals – is, on the one hand, a millennia-old technique, but on the other hand, it is now reaching the peak of its new wave of popularity. And with good reason! High-quality mineral cosmetics do not contain parabens, synthetic substances, talc or preservatives, which makes it more comfortable and healthier for the skin.

