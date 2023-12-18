The best friend involved in the incident of Zhu Dan being deceived responded that what Zhu Dan said was inconsistent with the truth – Minnan Net

Zhu Dan’s Best Friend Denies Fraud Allegations, Plans to Sue

In a recent turn of events, Zhu Dan’s best friend, known as “Tian Xiaomi,” has posted a video response denying the fraud allegations made by Zhu Dan. According to Tian Xiaomi, the statements made by Zhu Dan are inconsistent with the truth and were spread by netizens. She also expressed how the incident has adversely affected her life and career. As a result, Tian Xiaomi has hired a lawyer and plans to file a lawsuit against Zhu Dan.

The controversy began when Zhu Dan revealed on a show that she was defrauded of 16 million yuan by a friend who had financial problems and asked her to sign on a white paper. This friend later became the subject of rumors linking her to the fraud case.

Further investigation into the matter revealed that the China Executive Information Disclosure Network has records related to Zhu Dan and the 16 million yuan. The information indicates that Zhu Dan’s advance payment of 16 million yuan was involved in a case with Tian Moumou, and the performance of the person subject to execution was all unfulfilled.

It was discovered that the company involved in the case, Beijing Pincheng Yuehui Cultural Communication Co., Ltd., had been established in 2010 with both Zhu Dan and Tian Moumou holding positions within the company. However, records show that Zhu Dan withdrew from the company’s shareholders in December 2016 and has since sued the company multiple times.

The ongoing legal disputes between Zhu Dan and the company revolve around allegations of fraudulent capital transfer and misuse of Zhu Dan’s name to increase the company’s capital by 2.5 million yuan. In one particular case regarding shareholder qualification, Zhu Dan emerged victorious.

It’s worth noting that the company has faced its own legal troubles, including being listed for operating irregularities and having its business license revoked for violating company registration management regulations.

The entire saga has gripped the public’s attention and has created a media frenzy. As the legal battle between Zhu Dan and Tian Xiaomi looms, the story continues to unravel, leaving many unanswered questions.

Source: Minnan Net Comprehensive Sohu Entertainment, Zhejiang Online

