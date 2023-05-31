The best fruit to delay aging

It is rich in antioxidants that help protect the body from the negative effect of free radicals.

One of the concerns, both for men and women, is how to stay healthy over the years and how to delay the signs that show the passage of time in the body; which, in many opportunities, begins to be evident in the skin with the appearance of expression lines and wrinkles and even spots.

In this process, aspects such as genetics, diet and physical activity play an important role. The daily diet can be the main ally or the biggest enemy if people do not eat healthily and with products that do not cause harm to the body.

The lifestyle of people, as well as what they consume, is essential when it comes to keeping the body in good condition and the intake of foods that contain antioxidant properties is decisive.

Consuming fruits rich in antioxidants is key to helping delay premature aging.

In this sense, Medline Plus, the website of the United States National Library of Medicine, indicates that vegetables and fruits are rich sources of antioxidants. “There is ample evidence that eating a diet with plenty of vegetables and fruits is healthy and reduces the risk of certain diseases. But it is not so clear if this is due to antioxidants, something else present in food or other factors, ”says this website.

The power of blueberries

Given the need for the body to receive a significant amount of antioxidants on a daily basis, fruit consumption should be a priority and one that should not be missing are blueberries.

The Cuerpo Mente portal cites studies carried out by Clemson University and the United States Department of Agriculture on the benefits and properties of this food, in which they classify it as the one with the greatest antioxidant power among 40 vegetables analyzed with the Orac method, which It is used to analyze the antioxidant capacity of different substances.

According to the study published in The Journals of Gerontology, blueberry consumption contributes to healthy aging, thanks precisely to its great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity.

In this sense, a publication in the Mejor con Salud magazine explains that antioxidants play an important role in health care. Its primary function is to mitigate the negative impact of free radicals, which are reactive oxygen species that can cause cell damage, premature aging, and chronic disease.

This publication ensures that the antioxidant levels of blueberries are higher when compared to 40 other common fruits and vegetables.

More fruits with antioxidants

Another healthy fruit to delay aging is the blackberry, which is also rich in nutrients and vitamins, so taking advantage of it whenever possible is important. Contains fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates.

It is rich in anthocyanin and pterostillbene, two antioxidants that help keep the body protected from free radicals that promote premature aging of cells. “Vitamin C and E, as well as the antioxidant action of anthocyanins, are essential to stop oxidative damage in the body and as blackberries provide these vitamins, to a certain extent they contribute to skin health,” says Mejor con Salud. .

One more option is orange. This fruit is special to hydrate the skin and its cells. It is a good source of vitamin C, which helps build collagen, which, in turn, helps keep skin supple. Together with grapefruit they help keep the skin healthier.

There is also mango, rich in vitamin A, an antioxidant that repairs skin cells. Additionally, it removes excess fat and blackheads from the face. Being a source of vitamin C, this fruit helps the production of collagen protein, delaying the aging process.

Papaya is another that falls into this group. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can help increase skin elasticity. Papaya is a source of vitamins A, C, K, E, B, magnesium, calcium and many other healthy vitamins and minerals.

Finally, the kiwi, a fruit whose anti-aging benefits are associated with the presence of vitamin C, since it contains more of this nutrient than the fruits traditionally associated with it, such as oranges or lemons.