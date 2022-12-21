A bit like what happened with international music, 2022 was an interlocutory year for Italian discography. After a high level 2021 – in which they came out Ira by Iosonouncane, OBE of Mace, We, they, the others of Marracash e The third summer of love of Cosmos – weight records have been missing in the last twelve months. The great absentees are above all pop and rap, which seem to have normalized after the innovations triggered in recent years by the indie of singer-songwriters such as Calcutta and by trap. In 2022, musicians less accustomed to the spotlight took over the scene, but they released well-made records. Here is the list, while here you will find the link to a Spotify playlist with two songs from each album.

10. Check to the master, Caliber 35

It was natural that sooner or later Caliber 35 would pay this homage to Ennio Morricone. After all, they were already present in their debut Investigation of a citizen above suspicion and other pieces by the Roman composer. Chess to the master it is a heartfelt homage, which has the strength to be sober but not obvious. The Caliber 35s are a guarantee.

9. I’m always looking for a safe crossroads, Marco Giudici

Born as a sort of sound installation, this album was recorded on April 23rd and 24th at the Casa degli Artisti in Milan in two sessions open to the public. In front of thirty people Marco Giudici, Adele Altro and Alessandro Cau composed and played the pieces of the disc, which begins with an instrumental suite (which somehow made me think of Promises by Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders) and ends with a song sung for three voices. A small essay on how to create something beautiful starting from a few simple elements.

8. The girl of the future, Cesare Cremonini

The best mainstream pop in Italy, not from today, is Cesare Cremonini. The Bolognese singer-songwriter is a master of melodies, and this time too he has come up with some not bad ones, complete with orchestrations recorded once again at Abbey Road. High quality for radios.

7. I wanted magic, Verdena

Arrived seven years after the double final cadence (if you don’t count the parenthesis of the film’s soundtrack America latina of the D’Innocenzo brothers), I wanted magic it is the natural continuation of Verdena’s latest works and contains all the strangeness you would expect from the band from Bergamo, between suspended atmospheres and verses such as “Certi magazine which are your companions”, capable of derailing common sense. The saddest song on the album, In the branchesand perhaps the most beautiful, comes at the end.

6. qonati, Deriansky

In a moment of stasis in Italian rap, in which interesting new things are struggling to emerge, Deriansky has appeared: born in 1999, the musician who grew up in Parma writes and produces his own songs, rapping over noise bases. His second album zoned, conceived while the rapper was hospitalized because he couldn’t stop throwing up, is an outlet based on well-conceived rhymes and bases that mix noise and electronic sounds. One of the surprises of 2022.

5. Rade, Paolo Angeli

Paolo Angeli is a unique artist on the Italian scene, starting from the instrument he plays, the prepared guitar. His latest record Rade, is a hymn to the Mediterranean poised as always between avant-garde and folk. It crosses territories and genres, from the rebetiko (Baklawa) to flamenco (Long sea), but in the end he always returns to Angeli’s place of origin: Sardinia.

4. Entropy Padrepio, Post Fog

The young Paduan Carlo Corbellini is a name to be closely guarded, because he is demonstrating a great talent. Listening to his project Post Nebbia (already author two years ago of the excellent Landscape channel) it is clear that Corbellini has internalized the lesson of Tame Impala and MGMT well (just listen to the mellow sound of Voiceover to figure it out). entropy padrepio, the third album of the Venetian group, continues in the wake of the previous work. Promoted, but they can do even more.

3. Radio Whitemary, Whitemary

What a beautiful debut, that of the Roman Whitemary, born Biancamaria Scoccia. Because making electronic pop like this is more difficult than it seems, and because Whitemary knows how to dose her voice very well (after all, she studied jazz singing). Nothing regular is one of my favorite Italian songs of this year. And go see her live, she gives her best on stage.

2. Mediterranean Bar, Nu Genea

Mediterranean barthe second album by the Neapolitan duo who moved to Berlin, doesn’t have the surprise effect of the previous one New Naples but he confirms that Massimo Di Lena and Lucio Aquilina didn’t end up filling venues and festivals in Italy and abroad by chance. They are two serious musicians and arrangers, who know how to handle lightness. A non-trivial gift. AND Marechià (actually released in the summer of 2021) is a really spot on single: it has a textbook melody and use of guitars.

1. Vahiné, Salty Tooth

The Venetian musician Gigi Masin, 67, is a veteran of electronic music, but it took him a long time to emerge from anonymity and paradoxically he is better known abroad than in Italy. His style mixes ambient, techno and world sounds and often indulges in dilated atmospheres. His latest album, Vahine, is a tribute to his wife, who recently passed away. It is a poetic, intense album that starts from the dreamy atmospheres of Marilene (Somewhere in Texas), a song guided by the sampling of a kalimba, to arrive at the techno of the piece that gives the album its title. If you don’t know him, start here to rediscover the rest of his discography, he really deserves it.