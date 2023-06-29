The best memes of Julio Iglesias and the rage for the month of July

The memes, those cultural expressions that through humor go viral on social networks according to the trends of the day, have as their theme these days Julio Iglesias and its reference to the month of julio.

Although we were already used to the fact that every time the seventh month arrived, the meme of July arrived and when the “July is over” came to an end with a photo of the older singer, creativity has overflowed with the theme and every day has brought its own burst of humor. this

What’s more, June was not over yet and “Julio is peeking out” was already circulating with an image in which only part of his face appeared at the top.

Likewise, images that depicted “There is nothing left for July”, “July arrives and it looks ugly” “Let July fly by” “July is just around the corner”.

From there day after day of the month we have been enjoying the best of humor.

Such has been the trend that the singer already referred to the subject: “I know them, they are nice and if they make people laugh… well, that’s fine with me, as long as they aren’t offensive. I don’t see all of them, but every once in a while, a friend sends me one and I die laughing.”

And why not be happy if the memes have allowed Iglesias to retread with the new generations who did not know him and now it is part of their daily lives.

The month just started and many users are already saying goodbye

Renault and Julio Iglesias are the current kings of memes pic.twitter.com/MzVlGvJSDK — MotorPy.com (@motorpy) July 17, 2018

Comments