The best nationwide: Neukirchner rural youth wins speech competition

They are anything but silent: Julia Hatheier, Lisa Polland, Miriam Rappl and Christoph Scharinger, all members of the rural youth in Neukirchen. The four of them proved how well they can deal with words at the federal decision on speeches and the 4er Cup in Judenburg in Styria. They took first place in the “New Voice Tube” category.

They inspired with creative performances that brought the everyday life and the topics of the young people in front of the curtain. The Neukirchners placed a special focus on the prejudices and challenges of the individual professional groups and inspired the jury with their memorable theses. In addition to the content, the eloquence, the structure of the speech, the use of gestures and facial expressions, appearance and language were also evaluated.

Upper Austrians cleared

In the end it was officially clear: the Neukirchners are the best in the whole country and brought the national victory to the Innviertel. The Upper Austrians clearly impressed the jury in the national decision: four of the five national victories were won by rural youth groups from our state. A group of rural youth Kematen-Piberbach (Linz-Land district) won the national victory in the 4-cup. Carina Sperrer from the rural youth Steinerkirchen-Fischlham (district Wels-Land) was the best in the category “prepared speech under 18.” In the supreme discipline, the spontaneous speech, Simon Parzer from the neighboring district of Grieskirchen shone. He is a member of the rural youth Natternbach.

Another Innviertler also took part in the federal decision and impressed with his speech on the topic “Really now? The truth on the Internet” in the category “Prepared speech over 18”. Markus Stadler from the Landjugend Esternberg ranked ninth in the top ten of the participants. More than 22,500 young people are represented in the 226 rural youth groups throughout Upper Austria. The rural youth is the most active youth organization in rural areas. In addition to speech competitions, the members also compete in other competitions, including agricultural and enjoyment Olympics, as well as forestry and plowing competitions.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

