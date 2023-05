Singer, musician and songwriter jhonsy, presents his new album ‘The best of the best’a compilation of 12 songs in the salsa pop genre that makes it unique in the genre and in the industry.

The lyrics and melodies are in charge of the interpreter, under the direction and arrangements of the maestro Diego Gale and with the participation of the most important of the salsa scene, the unmistakable talents that accompany Marc Anthony y The Niche Group.

Listen to the interview with Jhonsy: