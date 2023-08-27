The best on the planet! The vallenato Carlos Pisciotti was proclaimed world skating champion in Italy

The vallenato skater Carlos Pisciotti hung this Saturday the gold medal in the World Speed ​​Skating Championship which takes place in Italy. The 17-year-old athlete won the 10,000-meter points-elimination event with a time of 15 minutes, 11 seconds and 582 hundredths at the skating rink of the Alte Ceccato sports center, in the town of Montecchio Maggiori, on Italian territory.

Read also: Carlos Jesús Pisciotti changed his soccer cleats for skates

Pisciotti surpassed Jílek Metodej, from the Czech Republic, and Poujol Quentin, from France, who finished second and third, respectively. Pisciotti obtained his place in the ‘tricolor’ team in the National Selective Camp that took place last June at the World Cup skating rink of the Ibagué Municipal Sports Park.

Graduated from the Loperena National School in Valledupar, Pisciotti has forged his sports career at the Midas club since he was 5 years old when he began to train skating alongside Professor Robertico Cuesta Murillo. Currently, he is trained by Javier Trespalacios, and supported by the mental trainer Daniel Daza and the physical therapist Wendy Morón.

Do not stop reading: Do not stop celebrating! Vallenato Misael Martínez scored his third goal with Bucaramanga

The ‘King Midas’ vallenato -as he was nicknamed by some national commentators- ratified his good season in Italy, in which He won three Pan American gold medals that add to the more than 30 achieved in his career in tournaments organized by the Colombian Skating Federation -Fedepatín-.

BY: SPORTS / EL PILÓN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

