The best pool of Pakistan Women’s team is ready, Nida Dar

Monday June 5, 2023, 4:10 am

Karachi (Ummt News) Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Captain Nida Dar has said that the best pool of Pakistan Women’s Team has been prepared, now we have to come out of our “comfort zone” and show maturity.
Talking after the final match of Pakistan Women’s Cup, Nida Dar said that we have less experience of competing against good teams, the young players got to learn a lot in the PSL exhibition matches, the players realized that in big matches. How to approach
He said that a good pool of Pakistan women’s team has been prepared, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is taking seniors and juniors together, the good thing is that emerging players are getting ready, backup is getting ready. Now focus more on practice.
He said that from the beginning, there was a desire to increase the pool of girls. It will be difficult for us to decide who to take in the team and who not to take, the more difficult it will be for us.
Nida Dar added that the first priority of all of us is to make Pakistan a top team, we have to bring players who have passion, passion and the intention to do something, we are looking at emerging and under-19 players, they can come forward. .
He said that as a captain, I have the responsibility to take the team forward, preparing a backup for each player is part of our plan, the work that is being done, hopefully it will get better results.

