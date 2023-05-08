The best quality in production and open up to the cultures and dialects of other countries

The Moroccan artist, Donia Batma, is living an intense artistic activity in the current period, after her return to the Moroccan artistic productions arena by releasing a new “video clip” for a song titled “Zaydini”, through which she was able to record a strong comeback, as it topped the list of the most watched works in Morocco and a group of countries. Arabic.

In an interview with the electronic newspaper Hespress, behind the scenes of filming her new work, the descendant of the Butma family talks about her project to enter the world of acting and the idea of ​​a lyrical album, in addition to other topics.

Do you prefer more production or quality?

The best production quality of course; I do not want to produce anything every time just for the sake of being in the artistic arena, and this is what many people are surprised at, but for me it is normal and an acceptance from God Almighty that I was blessed with.

And when I want to present a work, I either perfect it or undo it. For example, the song “Zaydini” is a work that deserves to be released, and my audience deserves it, because it is wonderful in all respects.

Can you open up to singing in other dialects?

I have sung in the dialects of almost all Arab countries, and in the future I can present work with a touch of the Spanish dialect, for example, because I have a set of ideas and I am open to learning about the culture and dialects of all other countries.

What is your position on presenting a lyrical duet?

Currently, I am not thinking of performing a duet, but rather focus only on my solo work, such as Donia Butma.

Where did you enter the world of acting project?

God willing, the project is still standing, and the idea of ​​embarking on the adventure of acting is on the table for me, and there is work in this regard. The issue remains only a matter of time, and soon it will be discovered, God willing.

I promoted the song “Kharbousha” last year, but it has not been released yet. What is the reason for this delay?

As for the song “Kharbousha”, which is a folk song from the original Moroccan heritage, I am still looking for a beautiful idea for it at the level of a “video clip”. The special is with the beginning of the summer season, so I presented “Zaydini” first, and after that I will release another work before releasing “Kharbousha”.

Since your artistic debut, you have presented one album, will you repeat the experience again?

The idea of ​​releasing a complete lyrical album at once no longer haunts me now. I will post successive works, one after the other, in the manner of “video clips” on my private channel, so that it takes its due, and it will be included in my Moroccan album, and Zidini’s song falls within this framework.

word to your audience

Thank you to my beloved audience for the support, and I tell them to always wait for my new artwork via this beautiful website, Hespress.