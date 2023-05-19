The best spots and what to watch out for

Practice makes perfect, as the saying goes. This also applies to survival management or prepping. If you want to survive outdoors, you need to practice. “Wild camping” is one of the best preparations – but unfortunately not always allowed. That’s why we give you options for wild camping in Germany.

Wild camping – here it goes

Basically, “wild camping” is initially not allowed with us. Exceptions are regulated by the nature conservation and forest laws of the individual federal states. However, you do not necessarily have to deal with the numerous legal texts.

In many regions, the federal states have prepared for this form of leisure activities. There are so-called “trekking sites” that you can find and use outside of officially designated campsites.

These wild camping spots aren’t particularly comfortable, but that’s the point of the exercise.

Schleswig-Holstein has at least 20 places under the address wildes-sh.de, which represent at least one pitch for you to camp wild.

Wild camping is also possible in the Hohes Venn nature park in the Eifel. The sparse facility can be found at the following address: trekking-eifel.de

A little further south, the Palatinate invites you. There are 15 places for you under the address trekking-pfalz.de. The cost of the booking is 15 euros – as well

In the Hunsrueck. There is a fee of 10 euros. The address: soonwaldsteig.de/trekkingcamps

Much further to the east, the Elbe Sandstone Mountains invite you. Overnight stays can be booked here at trekkinghuetten.de. You will find simple forest huts or you can set up your own tent.

Like Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria also offers the best nature. The respective addresses for wild camping: trekking-bayern.de and (information) at naturparkschwarzwald.de

Storms when wild camping: beware of lightning!

For most of us, wild camping or camping in the forest also begins in late spring. However, the good weather is also accompanied by gloomy prospects – there will always be thunderstorms and lightning strikes. Don’t underestimate this – and most importantly, improve survivability in the wild. We have put together an overview for you for spring 2022.

How to behave properly when camping and in bad weather

It is particularly important when wild camping that you learn to correctly assess the approaching thunderstorm. Often enough there is a big rain shower before the thunderstorms start. Unfortunately there are also thunderstorms without preceding rain showers, so the best observation is lightning.

There is a rule of thumb that can save lives.

Count the seconds that elapse between lightning and thunder. Divide the seconds by 3 to estimate the distance.

Example: Count 10 seconds, the thunderstorm is about 3 km away. This is a critical limit.

If a thunderstorm is less than 2 km away, you should leave the scene of the event very quickly. A tent will not protect you.

The second rule of thumb for you:

You should have at least 8km between you and the storm. To avoid damage in the first place, you should camp in the right places when wild camping.

Trees should not be used to set up tents. The forest is a place full of trees: it is best to spend the night in an open space.

If you are near a tree, you should move away. Hollows are better than flat plains, flat plains are better than small hills.

You should also make yourself as small as possible in the event of a thunderstorm breaking out. Crouch down next to the tent and reduce body surface area. If you have a car, get in there. You don’t have to start driving with it, the running engine has nothing to do with the protection.