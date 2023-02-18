Vallenato as a musical genre has in its repertoire memorable songs and of great relevance that have become ‘hymns’. THE PYLON brings you a list of the best vallenato songs according to the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Cold Drop – Carlos Vives

This vallenato classic interpreted by Carlos Vives in 1993, originally born in 1938 thanks to Emiliano Zuleta. belongs to the album ‘Classics of the Province‘ and tells the story of a rivalry between two vallenato singers: Lorenzo Morales and Emiliano Zuleta.

It has had innumerable versions, however, the most prominent and remembered was the one recorded by the samarium Carlos Vives.

The Crescent – ​​Golden Binomial

Rafael Orozco Maestre interprets this vallenato hit accompanied by Israel Romero’s accordion, ‘Pollo Irra’. It was released in the year 1976 and it belongs to the album ‘The Golden Binomial’.

Matilde Lina – Leandro Diaz

This song performed on 1989 by the teacher bwas composed by Leandro Diaz to one of his loves, Matilde Lina.

It was also recorded by ‘El Gran Combo’ from Puerto Rico; Roberto Torres, from Cuba; Los Melódicos de Venezuela, Carlos Vives and Silvestre Dangondfor the recent novel by Leandro Díaz.

The Little Brown Window – Diomedes Díaz

The Chief of La Junta, Diomedes Diazrecorded in the year 1976 one of the most remembered and dedicated songs of the vallenato genre.

Is about ‘The brownish window’, which came out on the album ‘Tres canciones’ and was dedicated to the great love of the singer-songwriter, Patricia Acosta.

I would give everything for you – Patricia Tehran

As representation of the woman in this list appears Patricia Tehran and his song ‘I would give everything for you‘, together with the Goddesses of Vallenato.

This single was released on 1994 and belongs to the album ‘Con aroma de mujer’, becoming one of the hits of the ‘Muse of vallenato’.

Depending on one’s musical tastes and preferences, there are many other memorable hits and songs that could be included on this list.

JORGE PEÑARANDA / THE PYLON.