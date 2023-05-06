The Best Years, Nino Frassica and the joke about Pamela Prati: Carlo Conti intervenes

Nino Frassica was a guest at “I Migliori Anni”, in the episode of Friday 5 May 2023, on this occasion the comedian made a joke about Pamela Prati: all the details.

Guest of the episode on Friday 5 May 2023 de “The best years”, Nino Frassica he made a joke that didn’t go unnoticed on Pamela Prati. Here’s what happened in detail and what was the reaction by Carlo Conti.

Nino Frassica guest at “The Best Years”: the details

Early Friday evening 5 maggio 2023 A new episode of Rai 1 was broadcast “The best years”the successful program led by Charles Conti.

Among guests of the second episode of this new edition of the program, there was Nino Frassica, who was the protagonist of the interview of the “My list” and of a double interview, on this last occasion the comedian pronounced a joke are Pamela Prati.

Nino Frassica and the joke about Pamela Prati: here’s what he said

Over an exhilarating double interview which had as protagonists the conductor Carlo Conti and the comedian Nino Frassica, the latter pronounced a joke on Pamela Prati. Here’s what Frassica specifically answered to the question “The last time you were hurt?”:

“I was shocked when I found out that Mark Caltagirone did not exist and the poor Pamela Prati it had been… No, I was hurt”.

Carlo Conti’s reaction to Nino Frassica’s joke about Pamela Prati

After Frassica delivers the joke about Pamela Prati, Charles Conti he burst out laughing and while laughing he said to his friend “what are you saying?”.

Frassica’s joke has amused also the public very de “The best years”which evidently after some time, has not forgotten the turbulent affair which had as protagonists Pamela Prati and the never existed Mark Caltagirone.