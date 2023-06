Upper Austria’s best young butcher is Laura Burgstaller from Herzogsdorf from the Kölblinger training company in the municipality of Eberstalzell. She sat down at the oö. State apprentice competition for butchers in front of Tobias Dorfner from Steinbach an der Steyr from the Mandl training company in Ternberg and Michaela Kitzberger from Waldburg from the Draxler training company in Hellmonsödt.