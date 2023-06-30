The best young chemists from the Chemnitz district put their skills to the test |…

TUCcurrent students

The Institute of Chemistry organized the 49th chemistry competition “Julius Adolph Stöckhardt” at the TU Chemnitz – experimental lecture illustrated the process of indigo dyeing using the example of T-shirts

The winner photo shows from left with certificate: Melia Haase (3rd prize), Tim Thieme (1st prize) and Niklas Vogelsang (2nd prize). They received their awards from Ralf Matthes (left) from the State Office for Schools and Education and from Prof. Dr. Klaus Stöwe from Chemnitz University of Technology. Photo: Uwe Schauer

On June 29, 2023, the “Julius Adolph Stöckhardt” chemistry competition took place at Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC). It was already the 49th edition of the event. The Institute for Chemistry of the TUC together with the State Office for Schools and Education (LASUB) Saxony are in charge.

There were 42 students on site – the best junior chemists in grade 11 from 28 high schools in the Chemnitz district. In the Böttcher building at the TUC, they used their knowledge and skills to tackle demanding theoretical tasks and experiments. These included experiments on the chemistry of the chemical elements copper, silver and zinc.

Three prizes awarded

A total of three prizes were awarded: Tim Thieme from the Johannes-Kepler Gymnasium Chemnitz was happy about the victory. Second prize went to Niklas Vogelsang from the Johann-Wolfgang-von-Goethe-Gymnasium in Chemnitz. Melia Haase from the Gymnasium Zschopau took 3rd place.

The winners received book prizes with concentrated specialist knowledge to further deepen their knowledge. The winners took the prizes with winner’s certificates from the hands of the organizers – Prof. Dr. Klaus Stöwe, holder of the professorship for chemical technology at the TUC and Ralf Matthes, representative of the LASUB Chemnitz and Zwickau. All participants received a certificate.

Experimental lecture illustrated staining process

Previously, Prof. Dr. Johannes Teichert, Professor of Organic Chemistry at the TUC, with an experimental lecture for astonishment and joy. He demonstrated dyeing with indigo and purple under the theme “fresh and blue – what jeans do in the mirror”. Both colors have a coloring tradition that goes back in part to early history.

Background: Julius Adolph Stoeckhardt

The competition, which has been held twice a year since 1996, is named after Prof. Julius Adolph Stöckhardt, who taught chemistry from 1839 to 1847 at the forerunner of today’s TU Chemnitz. He is the author of the classic textbook “School of Chemistry, made sensual through simple experiments”. It was translated into numerous languages ​​and was published in 21 editions by 1908. Stöckhardt is also the first to describe and closely examine forest dieback caused by exhaust gases from smelting works.

Further information grants Prof. Dr. Klaus Stöwe, Tel. 0371 531-35241, email [email protected].

Matthias Fejes

29.06.2023

