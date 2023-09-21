The “betrayal” of the United Kingdom due to which Belize and Guatemala experience a border conflict centuries later

By Edward Vazquez Becker.- Before withdrawing from Central America, the United Kingdom left a centuries-old border dispute unresolved.

Decades later, it continues to confront Belize and Guatemala.

The case has even reached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, where both nations have presented their versions of a border claim of more than 160 years.

Since the 19th century, the two countries have been involved in an intense dispute over almost 12,000 square kilometers of territory, including islands and islets, and also maritime areas that Guatemala claims and Belize considers to belong to it.

After presenting its response to Guatemala’s demand in The Hague at the beginning of June, Belize assured that it is a matter of territorial integrity and that it will do everything possible to preserve its sovereignty over what it considers national territory.

History

Throughout history, Guatemala has made countless attempts to resolve the territorial dispute, always encountering opposition first from Great Britain and then from Belize, which is why it considers the obvious convenience of maintaining the the state in which of illegitimate occupation of the territory of Belize.1 Although in 1991, the government of Guatemala recognized the independence of Belize, this referred to the determination of the Belizean people, but left the issue of the territorial dispute pending.3

1821-1945

Map of the border between British Honduras and Guatemala from the Anglo-Guatemalan Treaty of 1859.

Guatemala declared its independence from Spain in 1821 and Belize (including the 2964 km of the territory, residential and exploitable by the British according to the Treaty of Versailles and the Convention of London, and reinforced by its victory at the Battle of Saint George’s Cay, but null official dominion on their part due to the Treaty of Amiens in 1802), where the restitution by Great Britain of all the conquests made to France and its allied countries (including Spain) was agreed, which in the specific case of the territory known today as Belize, becomes exclusively dependent on the Province of Guatemala. In July 1823, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Costa Rica (which joined in 1824) together formed the United Provinces of Central America, which included Belize, since this territory was part of Guatemala. 4​ Taking advantage of Central American independence, Great Britain tried to get those countries to recognize its control over Belize, but the United Provinces of Central America and Guatemala rejected it. However, later, in 1826, he did achieve Mexican recognition of British control of a part of Belize (up to the Sibún River, half of current Belize) in a treaty that he signed with that country in that year.5​

In 1834, after the abolition of slavery in Belize (1833), the English politician and diplomat Frederick Chatefield became the new consul of Belize, unilaterally extending the region to the Sarstun River, under the control of the British government. However, General Francisco Morazán rejected the British limits up to said river. On March 14, 1835, the superintendent of the occupied part of the region approved the increase in the border territory of Garbutt’s Falls, on the Belize River, near Fallabón, allowing the British to continue their advance to the Sarstún/Sarstoon River.

Due to the maintenance and increase of the British presence in Belize, the government of Guatemala approved the Colonization Decree of Verapaz in 1834, since the pirate-loggers had already arrived to the south-west in Verapaz and to the west in Petén.

The Republic of Central America ended in 1839, and in the first Constitution of the Republic of Guatemala, it indicated that the country includes Verapaz, Chiquimula, Sacatepéquez and Guatemala, and the departments of Los Altos (including Guatemala by decree of the National Constituent Assembly August 13, 1840). Southern Belize was part of Verapaz.

«The House of Representatives, after having carefully examined the convention established between Her Excellency the President of the Republic and Her Majesty the Queen of Great Britain, on April 30, finds it useful and convenient to the interests of the Republic and based “on the principles of a sound policy, trusting that what has been agreed regarding the communication route from this capital to the Atlantic coasts will be put into execution as soon as possible.”

They subscribe, among others, Jose Farfan, Jose Luna, Mr. Piñol, bishop of Nicaragua, and Jose Milla y Vidaurre. Taken from: Hernández de León, Federico (April 30, 1959). “The chapter of anniversaries: Boundary convention with Belize.” La Hora Newspaper (Guatemala).6​

The British receive support from the United States, on April 19, 1850, when the United Kingdom signs the Clayton-Bulwer Treaty with the United States, both agree not to occupy, fortify or colonize any part of Central America or exercise any dominion over those countries. . However, on June 29 of the same year, when the exchange of ratifications was carried out, Great Britain declared that such Treaty was not applicable “to the establishment of His Majesty in Honduras or its dependencies” (British Honduras was another name for Belize) and the August 10, 1852 he took possession of the island of Roatán and adjacent islands. The United States recognized usufruct but not full ownership.

Although Belize was still Guatemalan, in 1840 Great Britain created an Executive Council in Belize; In 1854 Belize had its first Constitution and a Legislative Assembly only for the British, excluding indigenous people and blacks (although slavery had been abolished, there was still a rejection of those groups), and in 1859 the British Honduras Company appeared.4​

However, under the terms of the Anglo-Guatemalan treaty of 1859, Guatemala agreed to recognize Belize as a British colony and Britain committed to building a road linking Guatemala with the nearby Belizean city of Punta Gorda within four years. However, the road was not built since the 50,000 pounds that England had to deliver to Guatemala for its construction, in view of the treaty, were not delivered. Not fulfilling its promise, in 1862 Belize was named a colony of the British Honduras Company, which depended on Jamaica until 1884, when the colony became autonomously governed. Great Britain then imposed, in 1868, its own government throughout the Belizean territory occupied by the British, and in 1871 Belize officially became a British colony with the name of British Honduras (British Honduras).4​

In 1884, due to the British’s failure to comply with the treaty, Guatemala claimed the recovery of the territory of Belize; and in 1940, Guatemala indicated the nullity of the 1859 treaty because the British did not fulfill the economic aid they promised in clause VII of the treaty. Later, Belize, after its independence in 1981, would claim that the treaty did not bind them since it did not sign it and demanded that the International Court of Justice and international law respect the limits established in the 1859 treaty, although The UK never built the promised road.

In 1938 the Government of Guatemala published the so-called “White Book”, where it made a complete defense of its rights over Belize and still continues to insist that the small territory of Belize belongs to it without taking into consideration the rights and wishes of the people who really inhabits these lands.