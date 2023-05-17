The bets of Rabat and the Palestinian cause postpone the “Negev 2” summit in the Moroccan desert

An “unknown road” that the second edition of the “Negev Summit” that brings together the countries of the Abraham Accords is taking, as it was supposed to start last March before it was postponed indefinitely.

Since March, the supposed date for the start of the summit, the parties have been “silent” about the new date, before mentioning in brief words during the last phone call that brought together the Moroccan and American foreign ministers, Nasser Bourita and Anthony Blinken, referred to the “importance” of this summit, without talking about it. its due.

With this reference, the “controversy” about the date and place of the start of the summit, whose parties expressed its importance in strengthening economic relations, confronting the “Iranian tide”, and achieving economic integration between the Arab countries and Israel, but with the succession of recent “interventions” in the Palestinian territories, indicates Media reports indicated that “the fate of the summit is related to the extent of the decline in the intensity of Israeli actions, as well as Tel Aviv’s positions on the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.”

According to the statements of well-informed sources in the White House, reported by the American “Axios” website, “The Netanyahu government is constantly pressing the Biden administration to set an exact date for the” Negev 2” summit, to which the American official responded, whether by appointing Dan Shapiro, The former ambassador to Tel Aviv, in order to revive the Abraham Accords and set a date for the summit, or by contacting Blinken with Bourita and discussing a specific date for it.

On the other hand, an Israeli official revealed that “Tel Aviv agreed to an American request to change the name of the Negev summit to a less Jewish slogan, in an effort to attract other Arab countries.”

The aforementioned diplomatic source added to the “Times or Israel” newspaper that “the request came at the request of the forum’s member states, including Morocco, Jordan, Egypt and Bahrain.”

The Palestinian cause

Mohamed Benhamou, head of the Moroccan Center for Strategic Studies, said that “the development of the field situation in the Palestinian territories makes it difficult to achieve a smooth process in the Moroccan-Israeli relations, which casts a shadow over the convening of the second Negev summit.”

Benhamou added, in a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, that “convening the summit in the city of Dakhla does not create any disagreements within the members of the Abraham Accords. On the contrary, the idea is encouraged by all parties, led by Washington.”

The head of the Moroccan Center for Strategic Studies considered that “the Israeli position on the issue of the Sahara remains ambiguous, and it is one of the things that impedes setting a date for the Negev meeting, as Rabat rejects such vacillating positions in its foreign policy since the Moroccan monarch declared that the Sahara is Morocco’s spectacle to the world.”

Moroccan bets

Mohamed Bentalha Doukkali, a professor of political science and public policy at Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech, stressed that “the conversation between Bourita and Blenkin did not set an official date for the Negev summit, which raises doubts about the possibility of holding it in the first place.”

Bentalha added, in a statement to Hespress, that “the changes taking place in the region, especially the rise of the extreme right in Israel, have put the Abraham Accords in a threatening position, and indirectly affected the convening of the Negev Summit.”

A professor of political science and public policies at Cadi Ayyad University in Marrakech continued, “Morocco places political and economic bets on the Negev summit, and relies on it in order to discuss new developments in the Palestinian issue, as it is one of its most important issues.”

“The designation of Dan Shapiro in charge of the Abraham Accords comes as an attempt by Washington to revive the Israeli-Arab relations,” concludes the aforementioned speaker, stressing that “convening this summit requires geopolitical changes that concern Israel first, and these changes will be welcomed by Rabat.”