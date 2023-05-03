The big loser was Roy

Neither the Bogotá and provincial media nor the many and varied columnists who analyzed, commented or lectured on the reasons and effects of the presidential determination to put an end to the coalition government and the steamroller they had set up in the Congress of the Republic to approve In laws as grotesque as the Tax Reform, no mention was made in any media, in any column, of Roy, the creator of that Frankenstein who accompanied Petro since July 20, when the sessions of Congress began.

And, much less, someone said that it could turn out to be the big loser. But regardless of the fact that the country believes that Roy Barreras never loses because with the ease of tarpon he goes from one awning to the other, no one can deny that thanks to the extreme political skill used, he made many Colombians think that the Petro that was taking possession was not even the bad mayor who was from Bogotá or the Chibcha reincarnation of Lenin.

Roy’s government coalition was so skilfully assembled, with comfortable majorities in Congress, that not only allowed him to be elected as president of the Senate, but even the most recalcitrant critics of candidate Petro began to see him as a moderate president.

But it was nothing but Petro giving all his baggage to Dr. Corcho and she stubbornly insisted on ending the EPS through an ill-gotten health reform, and that smelled like poop to doctors and patients, to users and contributors , so that Roy, as we commented at the time, began to run from the Indian file that the authoritarian president established to maintain obedience in his ranks.

The collapse of the coalition. The change of ministers and the aggressive radicalization of Petro from the balcony shatters Roy’s scheme and presents him as the great loser when a few months ago he was the peacock of the capitol.

