Undoubtedly there has been a loser in the so-called “territorial elections”, it is President Petro, because at the polls those elected in the vast majority of the country were candidates from communities other than the Historical Pact, which collapsed due to the disappointment of Colombians. facing a government that improvises on the most important issues for citizens.

It seems that the pendulum is returning to the center in electoral matters, but regardless of left or right, today what has been demonstrated is that a large part of the nation disapproves of the management of the national government.

The president prepared for more than twelve years to be a good candidate, but he has not been able to emerge as a good ruler.

The lack of good communication to govern, the presentation of transcendental reforms for the lives of Colombians that do not generate trust and on the contrary cause uncertainty, added to the discouragement of investment due to the lack of public policies to strengthen the business fabric, are reasons for a bad rating for the Colombian president.

I think that the president has a clear vision about the conservation of the environment and natural resources but has not managed to harmonize the environmental strategy with the hydrocarbon policy at a time when tax revenues depend on national oil production to such an extent that has preferred to raise the price of gasoline with the consequences that this entails for the products in the basic family basket, which will be hardest hit by the taxes imposed on “sugar” products.

While it is true that we are subject to international phenomena, it is also true that the government’s mistakes in matters of public order are generating serious doubts about investors, who are the ones who stimulate employment and the flow of the economy necessary to guarantee dynamics in the national market.

The mistakes of the national leader were reflected in the elections that have just taken place in which the big loser is called Gustavo Petro and his Historical Pact, which did not find on this occasion the support at the polls that they had in the presidential election.

The president must rectify his policies and advance with consensual government programs that guarantee the political and economic sustainability of the country to strengthen the social fabric that is increasingly threatened by insecurity, inflation, high rates in public services, uncertainty of failed reforms that affect the national interest and the incoherence of a government that does not have a clear direction to solve the problems of the Colombian people.

The past elections should serve as a reflection for the President on what needs to be rectified.

There is still time to improve and build the change you promised. It is time for real change, President Petro.

