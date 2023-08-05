The Big Mac Index reveals the world’s most undervalued currency

The New Taiwan dollar is 57.2% undervalued against the US dollar, making it the most low-purchasing currency in the world, according to the latest Big Mac index calculated by the British magazine The Economist.

There, a McDonald’s Big Mac costs NT$75 (US$2.36), while in the US its price is US$5.58. Thus, the implicit exchange rate is 13.44. The difference from the current exchange rate of 31.43 indicates that the Taiwan dollar is 57.2% undervalued.

In Latin America, the most undervalued currency is the Guatemalan quetzal, undervalued by 34% against the US dollar. Other undervalued currencies include those of Peru (25.9%), Honduras (25.8%), Nicaragua (22%), Chile (16.7%), Brazil (13.7%), Colombia (12.8 %), Mexico (4.5%) and Costa Rica (3%). While the Uruguayan peso and the Argentine peso are the best positioned currencies in the region, overvalued against the dollar by 22.9% and 7.4%, respectively.

Among the most overvalued currencies are the Swiss franc (38.5%), the Norwegian krone (24%), the euro (4.3%), the Swedish krona (2.8%) and the Danish krone (1. 3 %).

The British magazine created the Big Mac index in 1986 based on the theory of purchasing power parity, according to which the exchange rate of currencies has to equalize the cost of the same products in various countries. The study, known informally as the Big Mac Index, purports to explain how devalued a country’s currency is against the US dollar. with RT

